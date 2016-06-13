Greet your guests with a customizable welcome page
A welcome page is displayed each time the TV set is switched on. The welcome page can be branded and customized easily at the time of installation via a simple welcome image in .png format.
USB cloning of all settings for quick installation
Provides the ability to easily copy all programming and channel programming settings from one TV into other TV sets in less than a minute. The feature ensures uniformity between TV sets and significantly reduces installation time and costs.
USB for multimedia playback
Share the fun. Connect your USB memory-stick, digital camera, mp3 player or other multimedia device to the USB port on your TV to enjoy photos, videos and music with the easy to use onscreen content browser.
4K Ultra HD: resolution like you’ve never seen it before
See TV like never before thanks to four times the resolution of a conventional Full HD TV. 3840 x 2160 pixels provide an image so refined, so lifelike, it’s a window to a new world.
One combined channel list for Analog and Digital channels
One integrated channel list for digital and analogue channels. This allows the guest to zapp seemless between Analogue and Digital channels.
Advanced volume control to avoid guest disturbance
With advanced volume control you can install the start-up volume of the TV and predifine the volume range with which the TV set is allowed to operate, preventing excessive volume adjustments and avoiding disturbance of next door guests.
Prevent unauthorized use by local control locking
By disabling or enabling the local control locking, the administrator can prevent unauthorized use of the TV via the control buttons, saving the hotelier overheads.
Installation menu locking
Prevents unauthorized access to installation and configuration settings, to ensure maximum guest convenience and avoid unnecessary reinstalling costs.
Low power consumption
Philips TVs are desgined to minimize power consumption. This will not only reduce environmental impact but also lower operating costs.