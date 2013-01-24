Home
My Philips Airfryer XXL Premium displays the wrong time while using the Smart Chef programme

If the display of your Philips Airfryer XXL Premium is not showing the correct time while using the Smart Chef programme, please read our troubleshooting advice below.

The calculation phase has ended

The timing might be different on the display of your Philips Airfryer during and at the end of the calculation phase, indicated by the blinking bars.

The drawer has been open for a long time

When you open the drawer of your Philips Airfryer XXL Premium for a longer time in between cooking, the cooking time will also be adjusted accordingly.

If these solutions did not solve the issue, please contact us for further assistance.

