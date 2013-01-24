Always make sure that all parts are clean when using the milk system. Clean the parts according to the information in the article "How to clean and maintain my Philips/Saeco espresso machine" or refer to the user manual.



Always pay special attention to cleaning the milk circuit system in your coffee machine. Try to prevent milk from drying up in it, as dried up milk is difficult to remove.



Note: Only the LatteGo milk system is dishwasher safe. Other milk systems, such as milk carafes, are not dishwasher safe.



If the machine still does not work after you have cleaned it and tried other tips, please contact us for further assistance.