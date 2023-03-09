My Philips Hair Groomer/Clipper is making a strange noise

2 year warranty
The information on this page applies to the following models: BG3470/15, MG5920/15, HC5630/15. Click here to show more product numbers ›
Can I use my Philips groomer while connected to the power outlet?
Can I rinse my Philips Groomer with water?
How do I charge my Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper?
Why is there white grease inside my Philips groomer/trimmer/clipper?
How do I clean my Philips groomer?
Where can I find the model or serial number of my Philips groomer or clipper?
Can I travel with my Philips grooming or beauty product?
How can I change the heads of my Philips Body groomer?
How do I attach/detach an attachment of my Philips Groomer?