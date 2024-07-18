2 year warranty
During the manufacturing process, Philips adds a blob of white grease to the rotating metal pin beneath the cutting element of many hair clippers, multi-groomers and beard trimmers.
This grease is meant to be there and it's intended to keep the pin lubricated for the lifetime of the product.
Please note:
The information on this page applies to the following models: BG3470/15, MG5920/15, HC5630/15. Click here to show more product numbers ›
Can I use my Philips groomer while connected to the power outlet?
How do I clean my Philips groomer?
Can I rinse my Philips Groomer with water?
How do I charge my Philips groomer, trimmer or clipper?
Where can I find the model or serial number of my Philips groomer or clipper?
Why is there white grease inside my Philips groomer/trimmer/clipper?
Can I travel with my Philips grooming or beauty product?
How can I change the heads of my Philips Body groomer?
How do I attach/detach an attachment of my Philips Groomer?