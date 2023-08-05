Search terms

My Sonicare toothbrush vibrates too powerfully

Published on 05 August 2023

The strength of the vibrations can be surprising when you use an electric toothbrush for the first time. It is normal that you will feel more vibration than when using a manual toothbrush. 

EasyStart feature

Some models include an EasyStart feature. This feature slowly increases the vibration during the first 14 brushing sessions. It allows you to get used to the vibrations gradually. 

Still too powerful?

  • You can consider reducing the intensity level. 

  • Some brushing modes use different intensity levels. You can try to change the brushing mode.  

Not all models have the intensity feature. Please refer to the user manual to find out how to change the intensity setting. 

