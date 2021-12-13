How to lubricate the brew group of my Philips Espresso Machine
Regularly lubricating your Philips Espresso Machine's brew group guarantees that the mechanical parts move smoothly. Find information below on how to lubricate the brew group and how often. The support video will guide you through the necessary steps.
Lubricate the brew group
- Follow the instructions below when brew group parts need to be greased:
Note: To lubricate the brew group, use Philips grease HD5061. You can purchase it from our online store here.
- Switch OFF your Philips Espresso Machine
- Remove the brew group from the machine and rinse it under a tap with lukewarm water. Let it air-dry
- Apply a thin layer of grease to the piston of the brew group
- Apply a thin layer of grease around the shaft located at the bottom of the brew group
- Apply a thin layer of grease to the rails on both sides.
Lubrication frequency
- Depending on the usage of your espresso machine, see advised frequencies below:
- If you brew 1 to 5 coffees a day, lubricate every 4 months
- If you brew 6 to 10 coffees a day, lubricate every 2 months
- If you brew more than 10 coffees a day, lubricate once a month