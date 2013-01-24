When using the pre-ground coffee function to brew your coffee, the machine needs to be switched ON and ready for use before adding pre-ground coffee into the pre-ground coffee compartment.

Only use one full scoop of coffee grounds with the spoon provided and remove excess from the top. Exceeding the amount of coffee grounds can cause the brew group to be overfilled and coffee brewing to be aborted. Coffee powder will be thrown away and no coffee will be dispensed.