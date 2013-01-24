Peel the potatoes and cut them into sticks.

Soak the potato sticks in a bowl of water for at least 30 minutes, take them out and dry them with kitchen paper.

Pour half a tablespoon of olive oil into a bowl, put the sticks in the bowl and mix until the sticks are coated with oil.

Remove the sticks from the bowl with your fingers or a kitchen utensil so that excess oil stays behind in the bowl. Put the sticks in the basket.