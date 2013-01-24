Choose a potato type that is suitable for making fries
Best to bake the fries in portions of up to 500 grams for an even result
Larger fries can get less crispy than smaller fries
Shake the basket 2-3 times during the air frying process
Philips Airfryer uses Rapid Air technology, which makes the frying process different from deep fat frying. Check out the tips below on how to achieve the best results.
Peel the potatoes and cut them into sticks.
Soak the potato sticks in a bowl of water for at least 30 minutes, take them out and dry them with kitchen paper.
Pour half a tablespoon of olive oil into a bowl, put the sticks in the bowl and mix until the sticks are coated with oil.
Remove the sticks from the bowl with your fingers or a kitchen utensil so that excess oil stays behind in the bowl. Put the sticks in the basket.
Fry 300-800 g of the potato sticks at 180°C for 18-25 minutes and shake the basket 2-3 times during the hot air frying process.
Thin frozen fries: Take 300-700 g, bake at 200°C for 12-20 minutes. Shake basket 2-3 times during frying.
Potato gratin: Take 500 g, bake at 180°C for 18-22 minutes.
Note: Add 3 minutes to the preparation time when you start frying while the Airfryer is still cold.
