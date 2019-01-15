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The brush of my Philips PowerPro Stick Vacuum does not rotate

Published on 2019-01-15

In the unfortunate event that your Philips PowerPro Stick Vacuum's brush does not rotate, the brush might be dirty. Find out how to clean the brush yourself.

You can clean the brush of your Philips PowerPro Stick Vacuum by following these steps:

  1. Open the cover of the nozzle and remove the brush
  2. Remove hairs and fluff from the nozzle. If hair is tangled around the brush, you can use scissors to cut them loose
  3. Place the brush back into the nozzle and close the cover

If the solutions provided do not help to solve your problem, please contact us.

Cleaning instructions
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