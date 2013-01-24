Home
Replacement Kit

XV1220/01
  Replacement kit for Bagless Vacuum 2000 Series*
    Replacement kit compatible with Bagless Vacuum 2000 Series*. The kit contains the exhaust and motor filters. It is recommended to replace filters once a year. See all benefits

    Replacement kit compatible with Bagless Vacuum 2000 Series*. The kit contains the exhaust and motor filters. It is recommended to replace filters once a year. See all benefits

    Replacement kit compatible with Bagless Vacuum 2000 Series*. The kit contains the exhaust and motor filters. It is recommended to replace filters once a year. See all benefits

    Replacement kit compatible with Bagless Vacuum 2000 Series*. The kit contains the exhaust and motor filters. It is recommended to replace filters once a year. See all benefits

      Replacement kit for Bagless Vacuum 2000 Series*

      Original filter replacements from Philips

      • 1x Washable motor filter
      • 1x Washable foam filter
      • x1 Exhaust filter
      Exhaust filter

      Exhaust filter

      The kit contains 1 x exhaust filter. The filter catches fine dust before the air is expelled back into the room. This results in a clean, dust-free air in your home. The filter should be replaced once a year.

      Washable motor filter

      Washable motor filter

      The kit contains 1 x washable motor filter. This provides high filtration levels and prevents fine dust from reaching the motor and damaging it. The filter can be washed. It is recommended to replace the filter once a year.

      Washable foam inlay

      Washable foam inlay

      The kit contains x1 washable foam inlay filter. This filter is providing additional protection to the motor and should be placed next to the washable motor filter. The filter can be washed. It is recommended to replace the filter once a year.

      Technical Specifications

      • Suitable for:

        Bagless Vacuum 2000 Series
        • XB2022, XB2023, XB2042, XB2062
        • XB2122, XB2123, XB2125, XB2142

      • Contains

        Washable motor inlet filter
        1x
        Exhaust filter
        1x
        Washable foam inlay
        1x

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

