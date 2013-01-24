Search terms
High suction power with powerful motor
Clean powerfully and maintain easily, with a Philips Bagless Vacuum 2000 Series. Enjoy great cleaning results every time thanks to PowerCyclone 4 technology and Multi-purpose nozzle for any type of floor. See all benefits
Durable 1800W motor generates up to 360W of suction power for great cleaning results.
Multi-purpose nozzle can be easily adjusted using the foot pedal, for optimal use on hard floors or carpets.
PowerCyclone 4 technology accelerates the air flow in the cylindrical chamber to separate dust from the air and maintain more power for longer.
Compact and lightweight design ensure both storing and carrying the vacuum is easy.
Easy-to-empty dust container is designed for hygienic disposal with one hand, to help minimize dust cloud.
Crevice tool is integrated into the vacuum so it's easily accessible to use any time you need.
This vacuum cleaner includes an additional motor filter kit for an uninterrupted cleaning experience. Therefore, you can use a spare filter as a back-up when you need to wash the dirty one.
Designed and developed in the Netherlands with a free 2-year warranty. Register your vacuum online with us!
Super Clean Air filter system captures >99%* of small dust particles, releasing cleaner air in your home.
