2000 Series

Bagless vacuum cleaner

XB2062/02
  High suction power with powerful motor
    2000 Series Bagless vacuum cleaner

    High suction power with powerful motor

    Clean powerfully and maintain easily, with a Philips Bagless Vacuum 2000 Series. Enjoy great cleaning results every time thanks to PowerCyclone 4 technology and Multi-purpose nozzle for any type of floor. See all benefits

      High suction power with powerful motor

      Durable design you can trust

      • 1800 W
      • PowerCyclone 4
      • Super Clean Air filter
      • Extra filter kit
      1800W durable motor for high suction power

      1800W durable motor for high suction power

      Durable 1800W motor generates up to 360W of suction power for great cleaning results.

      Multi-purpose nozzle for great cleaning on different floors

      Multi-purpose nozzle for great cleaning on different floors

      Multi-purpose nozzle can be easily adjusted using the foot pedal, for optimal use on hard floors or carpets.

      PowerCyclone 4 keeps strong performance for longer

      PowerCyclone 4 keeps strong performance for longer

      PowerCyclone 4 technology accelerates the air flow in the cylindrical chamber to separate dust from the air and maintain more power for longer.

      Compact and lightweight for easy carrying

      Compact and lightweight for easy carrying

      Compact and lightweight design ensure both storing and carrying the vacuum is easy.

      Dust container designed for hygienic emptying with one hand

      Dust container designed for hygienic emptying with one hand

      Easy-to-empty dust container is designed for hygienic disposal with one hand, to help minimize dust cloud.

      On board accessory: Conveniently stored, always at hand

      On board accessory: Conveniently stored, always at hand

      Crevice tool is integrated into the vacuum so it's easily accessible to use any time you need.

      Additional motor filter kit for uninterrupted cleaning

      Additional motor filter kit for uninterrupted cleaning

      This vacuum cleaner includes an additional motor filter kit for an uninterrupted cleaning experience. Therefore, you can use a spare filter as a back-up when you need to wash the dirty one.

      Developed and designed in Netherlands

      Designed and developed in the Netherlands with a free 2-year warranty. Register your vacuum online with us!

      Super Clean Air filter system captures >99%* particles

      Super Clean Air filter system captures >99%* of small dust particles, releasing cleaner air in your home.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper
        Packaging
        &lt;gt/&gt; 90% recycled materials

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        408 x 265 x 239 mm
        Weight of product
        4.4 kg

      • Usability

        Wheel type
        Plastic
        Action radius
        8.8 m
        Carrying handle
        Front
        Cord length
        6 m
        Tube type
        Metal 2-piece telescopic tube
        Tube coupling
        Conical

      • Filtration

        Dust capacity
        1.3 L
        Exhaust filter
        Super Clean Air filter
        Motor filter
        Washable filter

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Standard nozzle
        Multi-purpose nozzle
        Accessories included
        • Crevice tool
        • Extra filter kit

      • Design

        Color
        Dark Blue & Peach

      • Accessories

        Filter replacement kit
        XV1220

      • Performance

        Sound power level
        82 dB
        Input power (max)
        1800 W
        Input power (IEC)
        1600 W
        Suction power (max)
        360 W

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Regulatory information
            Product risks
            • Filtration levels are tested according EN60312-1-2017 and are equivalent to EPA12

