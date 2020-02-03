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  • High suction power with powerful motor High suction power with powerful motor High suction power with powerful motor

    2000 Series Bagless vacuum cleaner

    XB2062/02

    High suction power with powerful motor

    Clean powerfully and maintain easily, with a Philips Bagless Vacuum 2000 Series. Enjoy great cleaning results every time thanks to PowerCyclone 4 technology and Multi-purpose nozzle for any type of floor.

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    2000 Series Bagless vacuum cleaner

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    High suction power with powerful motor

    Durable design you can trust

    • 1800 W
    • PowerCyclone 4
    • Super Clean Air filter
    • Extra filter kit
    1800W durable motor for high suction power

    1800W durable motor for high suction power

    Durable 1800W motor generates up to 360W of suction power for great cleaning results.

    Multi-purpose nozzle for great cleaning on different floors

    Multi-purpose nozzle for great cleaning on different floors

    Multi-purpose nozzle can be easily adjusted using the foot pedal, for optimal use on hard floors or carpets.

    PowerCyclone 4 keeps strong performance for longer

    PowerCyclone 4 keeps strong performance for longer

    PowerCyclone 4 technology accelerates the air flow in the cylindrical chamber to separate dust from the air and maintain more power for longer.

    Compact and lightweight for easy carrying

    Compact and lightweight for easy carrying

    Compact and lightweight design ensure both storing and carrying the vacuum is easy.

    Dust container designed for hygienic emptying with one hand

    Dust container designed for hygienic emptying with one hand

    Easy-to-empty dust container is designed for hygienic disposal with one hand, to help minimize dust cloud.

    On board accessory: Conveniently stored, always at hand

    On board accessory: Conveniently stored, always at hand

    Crevice tool is integrated into the vacuum so it's easily accessible to use any time you need.

    Additional motor filter kit for uninterrupted cleaning

    Additional motor filter kit for uninterrupted cleaning

    This vacuum cleaner includes an additional motor filter kit for an uninterrupted cleaning experience. Therefore, you can use a spare filter as a back-up when you need to wash the dirty one.

    Developed and designed in Netherlands

    Designed and developed in the Netherlands with a free 2-year warranty. Register your vacuum online with us!

    Super Clean Air filter system captures >99%* particles

    Super Clean Air filter system captures >99%* of small dust particles, releasing cleaner air in your home.

    Technical Specifications

    • Nozzles and accessories

      Standard nozzle
      Multi-purpose nozzle
      Accessories included
      • Crevice tool
      • Extra filter kit

    • Compatibility

      Relevant filter variant
      FC8010/02

    • Design

      Color
      Dark Blue & Peach

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
      408 x 265 x 239  mm
      Weight of product
      4.4  kg

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      > 90% recycled materials
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

    • Performance

      Input power (IEC)
      1600  W
      Sound power level
      82  dB
      Input power (max)
      1800  W
      Suction power (max)
      360  W

    • Filtration

      Dust capacity
      1.3  l
      Exhaust filter
      Super Clean Air filter
      Motor filter
      Washable filter

    • Usability

      Tube coupling
      Conical
      Action radius
      8.8  m
      Carrying handle
      Front
      Tube type
      Metal 2-piece telescopic tube
      Cord length
      5.8  m
      Wheel type
      Plastic

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    • Filtration levels are tested according EN60312-1-2017 and are equivalent to EPA12

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