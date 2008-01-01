Search terms

    On tap water purifier

    WP3861

    Better-tasting water made easy

    Compact and easy to install water purifier that improves the taste of your drinking and cooking water by removing chlorine and other impurities with silver coated active carbon filter.

    Better-tasting water made easy

    with Pure Taste filter

    • Pure Taste

    Pure Taste filter for cleaner and better tasting water

    The Pure Taste filter removes unpleasant chlorine, bad tastes and smells, as well as large sediment from your tap water, ensuring purer and better tasting water for drinking, cooking and cleaning fruits and vegetables. In addition, the silver-coated active carbon prevents bacteria growth inside the filter, giving you extra safety for your water.

    Pure Protect alert informs you when to change the filter

    Pure Protect alert is a sticker with the months of the year you can adhere easily to the filter cap. By marking the month of replacement, you can be sure you remember to replace your filter on time, ensuring you endless Pure Taste water.

    Hi-flow with maximum rate of 2 liters per minute

    This compact water purifier has a maximum flow rate of 2 liters per minute, which makes little change to the normal flow rate of unfiltered water. By simply rotating the water selection lever, you also have a choice of either a stream or a spray of unfiltered water or spray of filtered water.

    Quick Fit tap adapters for easy installation on your tap

    This advanced water purifier comes with a number of tailor-made Quick Fit tap adapters, to help you having an easy and simple installation of your purifier in your tap. Real sense and simplicity.

    Advanced Quick Twist mechanism for easy filter replacement

    The advanced Quick Twist filter change mechanism makes changing the filter quick, easy and secure, bringing sense and simplicity to your water purifier.

    Technical Specifications

    • Purification system

      Turbidity removal
      3000 liters or approx. 1 year
      Chlorine removal
      >75  %

    • Design specifications

      Color(s)
      white
      Materials
      plastic
      Product weight
      260  g
      Product dimensions (L x W x H)
      65 x 143 x 106  mm

    • Filter specifications

      Filter lifetime
      2000 L or approx. 6 months
      Major filter components
      silver-coated GAC

    • Input water conditions

      Min. input water pressure
      0.7  bar
      Max. input water temperature
      50  °C
      Max. input water pressure
      3.5  bar

    • General specifications

      Replacement filter cartridge
      WP3961
      Accessories
      8 QuickFit tap-mounting adapters, PureProtect Alert
      Water selection
      • filtered spray
      • unfiltered spray
      • unfiltered stream
      Water flow rate
      2  l/min
      Water flow rate
      5  °C

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      > 90% recycled materials
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

    • Country of origin

      Replacement filter
      Japan
      Water purifier
      Japan

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • 8 QuickFit tap-mounting adapters, PureProtect Alert
