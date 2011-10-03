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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

StreamiumWireless Music Center&Station

WACS7000/51

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Enjoy all your music in every room

Store your whole life's music on the 80GB hard disk and enjoy wireless streaming from the Center to the Station. Experience hi-speed CD-ripping. Plus, you can playback your GoGear or iPod by using the optional 2-in-1 dock.

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Total music enjoyment and freedom

Enjoy all your music in every room

Wireless streaming between Music Center and Station(s)

Wireless streaming between Music Center and Station(s)

With wireless streaming, you don't need to download and store large music files on our audio device. Instead, you can listen to favorite songs as they are continuously streamed to all the Music Stations - at the same time. Have your music follow you from room to room with Music Follows Me - no need to restart navigation and playback. Music Broadcast simultaneously broadcasts your desired music from the Center to all Stations. And with My Room, My Music, any family member can enjoy selected music from the stored collection in any room that is equipped with a Wireless Music Center or Station.

80GB hard disk to store and playback up to 1500CDs

80GB hard disk to store and playback up to 1500CDs

The 80GB hard disk provides a very large capacity for you to store your digital audio files, easily holding up to 1500 audio CDs. Space saving, smart audio collection management, easy access and all in one place.

USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

03/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Having had this stereo for about 4 years now it has never put a foot wrong and is compact and very easy to use. The sound quality is excellent.

The Streamium Stereo is very easy to use and is compact. The sound quality is excellent and the remote controls very straight forward and easy to use. I have never had any issues with it in the 4 years I have owned it and would thoroughly recommend it to anyone. It has also brought some really good comments from Friends and Relatives who have been at parties and heard it for themselves. Excellent for barbeques in the garden as well as the satellite units are very compact!!!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Streamium WACS7000 Wireless Music Centre&Station

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Streamium WACS7000 Wireless Music Centre&Station

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