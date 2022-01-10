Search terms

Overall Rating / 5
      Charge your phone. Stream your music.

      • Wireless Qi phone charger
      • Bluetooth streaming
      • Large, clear display
      A large, clear digital-time display glows at the front of this Bluetooth clock radio. Key controls are located on the top panel, which also hides a wireless Qi charging pad for your phone. For phones that require wired charging, there's a USB charging port.

      From music to news, this clock radio is your ticket to better listening! You can set up to 20 FM radio presets for your favorite stations, and stream music, podcasts, and more from a Bluetooth device. Wake or go to sleep listening to the sounds you love.

      Drift into restful sleep with your favorite music, podcast, or radio show playing in the background. You can set the Sleep Timer to play your selected source for up to two hours. After your preset time has elapsed, the sound turns off automatically.

      The dual alarm function lets you set two alarms, both of which can be set to use an alarm tone, the radio, or your playlists. Perfect if you're likely to snooze through the first alarm. Or if your partner needs to wake before you.

      Ease into your day thanks to the Gentle Wake function. Whether you choose to wake to an alarm tone, your playlists, or radio, the volume starts low and gradually increases. No more waking with a shock!

      Never set the time again. This alarm clock automatically syncs time, and it also has a battery backup. If there's a power failure you won't have to reset the clock, and your alarm settings will be saved.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        4W
        Sound System
        Stereo

      • Loudspeakers

        Full range driver diameter
        1.75"
        Number of full range drivers
        2

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth
        Yes
        Bluetooth version
        5.0
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        Bluetooth range
        10M (free space)
        Audio in
        No

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Tuner bands
        FM
        No. of preset stations
        20 (FM)
        RDS
        Yes.

      • Convenience

        Backlight color
        White
        Volume control
        Up/ Down
        Display brightness
        High/ Mid/ Low

      • Power

        Power supply
        100 - 240V AC, 50/60Hz
        Standby power consumption
        < 1W
        Power type
        AC Input
        Backup battery
        AAA x 2 (not included)
        Operation power consumption
        < 17.1W

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        16.2  cm
        Packaging type
        Box
        Type of shelf placement
        Laying
        Width
        21.3  cm
        Depth
        7.6  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        48 95229 12163 8
        Gross weight
        0.961  kg
        Nett weight
        0.864  kg
        Tare weight
        0.097  kg

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        6.8  cm
        Width
        15.3  cm
        Depth
        15.3  cm
        Weight
        0.621  kg

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Quick start guide
        • Warranty certificate

      • Alarm

        Alarm source
        • FM radio
        • Bluetooth
        • Buzzer
        No. of alarms
        2
        Sleep timer
        15/ 30/ 60/ 90/ 120 mins
        Snooze (repeat alarm)
        Yes, 9 mins

      • Charging

        USB devices
        5V, 1A
        Wireless charging
        Support Samsung fast charge 9W

      • Clock

        Display
        LCD
        Type
        Digital
        Time format
        • 12H
        • 24H

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Quick start guide
      • Warranty certificate

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

