Search terms

  • The classic companion The classic companion The classic companion

    Portable FM/AM radio

    TAR2509/10

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    The classic companion

    Love radio? From kitchen to garage to garden, this portable FM/AM analog radio will keep your favorite stations playing. It sounds great, runs off AC or battery power, and has a handy LED indicator—so you’ll know when it’s perfectly tuned.

    See all benefits

    Portable FM/AM radio

    Similar products

    See all Radio & alarm clock
    Register

    Join the Philips family

    The classic companion

    • FM/AM
    • Analog tuning
    • AC or battery power
    Classic design, clear reception, easy tuning

    Classic design, clear reception, easy tuning

    Analog tuning makes it easy to find the stations you love on this portable FM/AM radio. Simply turn the tuning wheel on the side of the radio, and the large, clear window will show which frequency you're tuned to. An LED indicator lights up when the signal is strong.

    Switch between News and Music modes. Tone control

    Switch between News and Music modes. Tone control

    Make the most of your music with Music mode. Switch to News mode when you're listening to the news, or your favorite radio soap or panel show. Whatever you love, a 3.5" speaker ensures good clear sound.

    Simple controls. Large volume dial

    Simple controls. Large volume dial

    You'll never need to search for the volume control on this radio! In addition to the large volume dial, the radio boasts top-mounted switches for switching between FM/AM signals and sound modes. You'll also find a headphone port for private listening.

    Place it anywhere

    Wherever you love to listen, this radio can come with you. Plug the radio into a wall outlet, or insert two D size batteries and go outside. It's the perfect companion for a glass of wine on the balcony, or a picnic in the backyard.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Output power (RMS)
      300 mW
      Sound System
      Mono
      Sound enhancement
      tone control
      Volume control
      rotary (analogue)

    • Loudspeakers

      Full range driver diameter
      3.5"
      Number of full range drivers
      1

    • Connectivity

      Bluetooth
      No
      Audio/Video output
      Headphone (3.5mm)
      Audio in
      No

    • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

      Tuner bands
      • FM
      • AM
      RDS
      No

    • Power

      Battery type
      D size (LR20)
      Battery voltage
      1.5  V
      Power supply
      • 220-240V
      • 50/60 Hz
      Number of batteries
      2

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      19.3  cm
      Packaging type
      Box
      Type of shelf placement
      Laying
      Width
      29  cm
      Depth
      9.3  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      Gross weight
      1.1  kg
      Nett weight
      0.885  kg
      Tare weight
      0.215  kg

    • Product dimensions

      Height
      14.95  cm
      Width
      21  cm
      Depth
      6.63  cm
      Weight
      0.668  kg

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • AC Power Cord
      • Quick start guide
      • Warranty certificate

    • Alarm

      No. of alarms
      No
      Snooze (repeat alarm)
      No

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • AC Power Cord
    • Quick start guide
    • Warranty certificate
    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    Discover

    MyPhilips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    * This field is mandatory

    Track your product warranty coverage

    Qualify for gifts and special offers

    Get easy access to product support

    *
    I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
    What does this mean?
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.