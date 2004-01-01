Search terms

    TAR2509 Portable FM/AM radio

    TAR2509/10

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    TAR2509 Portable FM/AM radio

    Classic design, clear reception, easy tuning

    Analog tuning makes it easy to find the stations you love on this portable FM/AM radio. Simply turn the tuning wheel on the side of the radio, and the large, clear window will show which frequency you're tuned to. An LED indicator lights up when the signal is strong.

    Switch between News and Music modes. Tone control

    Make the most of your music with Music mode. Switch to News mode when you're listening to the news, or your favorite radio soap or panel show. Whatever you love, a 3.5" speaker ensures good clear sound.

    Simple controls. Large volume dial

    You'll never need to search for the volume control on this radio! In addition to the large volume dial, the radio boasts top-mounted switches for switching between FM/AM signals and sound modes. You'll also find a headphone port for private listening.

    Place it anywhere

    Wherever you love to listen, this radio can come with you. Plug the radio into a wall outlet, or insert two D size batteries and go outside. It's the perfect companion for a glass of wine on the balcony, or a picnic in the backyard.

