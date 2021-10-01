Search terms

    From kitchen to bathroom to garage, add a dash of traditional style to your listening. This classic FM/MW analog radio is easy to tune, sounds great, and it looks great too. Heading outside? This radio runs off AC or battery power. See all benefits

      • FM/MW
      • Analog tuning
      • AC or battery power
      This analog FM/MW radio looks great in almost any room. A large traditional-style tuning window makes it easy to see when you have reached the desired frequency. Simply turn the side-mounted tuning wheel to slide the indicator along the scale.

      Make the most of your music with Music mode. Switch to News mode when you're listening to the news, or your favorite radio soap or panel show. Whatever you love, a 3.5" speaker ensures good clear sound.

      You'll never need to search for the volume control on this radio! In addition to the large volume dial, the radio boasts top-mounted switches for switching between FM/MW signals and sound modes. You'll also find a headphone port for private listening.

      Place it anywhere

      Wherever you love to listen, this radio can come with you. Plug the radio into a wall outlet, or insert two D batteries and go outside. It's the perfect companion for a glass of wine on the balcony, or a picnic in the backyard.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        300 mW
        Sound System
        Mono
        Sound enhancement
        tone control
        Volume control
        rotary (analogue)

      • Loudspeakers

        Full range driver diameter
        3.5"
        Number of full range drivers
        1

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth
        No
        Audio/Video output
        Headphone (3.5mm)
        Audio in
        No

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner bands
        • FM
        • MW
        RDS
        No

      • Power

        Battery type
        D size (LR20)
        Battery voltage
        1.5  V
        Power supply
        • 220-240V
        • 50/60 Hz
        Number of batteries
        2

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        19.5  cm
        Packaging type
        Box
        Type of shelf placement
        Laying
        Width
        23.5  cm
        Depth
        9  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        48 95229 11663 4
        Gross weight
        0.972  kg
        Nett weight
        0.802  kg
        Tare weight
        0.17  kg

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        14.9  cm
        Width
        21  cm
        Depth
        6.63  cm
        Weight
        0.7  kg

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC Power Cord
        • Quick start guide
        • Warranty certificate

      • Alarm

        No. of alarms
        No
        Snooze (repeat alarm)
        No

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC Power Cord
      • Quick start guide
      • Warranty certificate

