Other items in the box
- Quick start guide
- Warranty certificate
TAR1509/00
The pocket classic
Take radio with you! Enjoy great reception and crisp, clear sound from the portable FM/AM radio that’s small enough to slip into your pocket. Music to sports to news, simple controls make it easy to find your favorite stations on the go.See all benefits
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You get crisp, clear sound for all your favorites with this super-portable FM/AM radio. Analog tuning makes it easy to find what you're looking for, and the long telescopic antenna enables the best possible reception wherever you are.
Two thumbwheels let you tune the radio and control the volume, and there's a handy side switch for changing between FM and AM wavebands. The large, clear tuning window lets you see which frequency you're tuned to, and an LED indicator lights up when the signal is strong.
This analog radio is easily small enough to slip into a pocket, or you can let it hang from your wrist using the included lanyard. 2x AAA batteries power the sound, and there's a headphone port for private listening: perfect if you want to hear the latest sports scores while you're out shopping!
Sound
Loudspeakers
Connectivity
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
Power
Packaging dimensions
Product dimensions
Accessories
Alarm
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