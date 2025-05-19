TAQ2000WT/97
Ear-cuff style. Open-ear fit.
Enjoy clear audio and all-day comfort with the true wireless open earbuds that you wear like an ear cuff. Each bud clips on lightly but securely, while the open-ear design lets you hear the world as well as what you’re listening to.See all benefits
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These open earbuds clip on lightly but securely to your outer ear and a flexible joint lets you adjust the grip for maximum comfort. Precision air-conduction drivers direct sound into your ear canal without sealing it, so you’ll hear what’s going on in your immediate surroundings too.
You get 7 hours play time from a full charge, and an extra 21 hours from the case. If you need a quick boost, pop the earbuds back in the case for 15 minutes to get an extra hour. It takes 2 hours to recharge the earbuds fully, and mono mode lets you use one earbud at a time while the other one charges.
Advanced Bluetooth connectivity gives you a more stable connection for seamless streaming, and you can connect to two Bluetooth devices at the same time. Enjoy that playlist or listen uninterrupted to your favorite podcast without annoying dips in the sound.
We’re continually working to make our supply chain more sustainable and transparent. Our plastic-free packaging uses FSC-certified recycled cardboard and soy-based ink.
With their featherlight design, comfortable fit, and an IPX4 rating, these true wireless open earbuds are ready for everyday use. Fully splash resistant, they won’t mind a little sweat and you don’t need to worry about getting caught in the rain.
Your voice will come through clearly when you’re on a call. A dedicated mic picks up the sound of your voice while a noise-reduction algorithm quietens some of the background noise from the world around you.
There are handy button controls on the earbuds for playback, volume, and calls. Prefer to use the left or right earbud? You can customize how these controls are set up via the Philips Headphones companion app.
As well as customizing the on-ear controls, you can use our companion app to activate Dynamic Bass, get the latest firmware updates, manage connected devices, and even listen to in-app soundscapes. There are soundscapes that you can play together with binaural beats to aid focus, relaxation, or sleep. Or try the ambient and nature soundscapes.
Sound
Connectivity
Outer Carton
Convenience
Inner Carton
Power
Packaging dimensions
Accessories
Design
Telecommunication
Dimensions
Voice assistant
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