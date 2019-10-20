2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAPN505BK/00
Always there. No distractions
Stay focused with the wireless noise-canceling in-ear headphones that give you up to 14 hours play time. The lightweight neckband makes it easy to keep these headphones close. Up-to-the-minute smart functionality keeps you organized.
13mm drivers/closed-back
In-ear
Black
Neckband
Manage your life without taking out your phone: just ask Google Assistant. A simple button-press on the neckband activates the assistant. You can ask it to open your calendar, read notifications from your phone, call or send messages to friends, manage playlists, and much more.
No more of those annoying echoes when you are talking on the phone. With our acoustic echo cancellation, you always get a clear, undisturbed connection.
The slender neckband sits comfortably behind your neck.
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