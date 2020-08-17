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  • Sleek looks. Rich sounds. Sleek looks. Rich sounds. Sleek looks. Rich sounds.

    Micro Music System

    TAM4505/12

    Sleek looks. Rich sounds.

    Enrich your home listening with this classic-looking micro system. Enjoy crystal-clear digital DAB+/FM radio, stream music and podcasts, and play CDs--all in rich 60 W sound. You can connect other sources via USB or audio-in.

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    Micro Music System

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    Sleek looks. Rich sounds.

    • Bluetooth®
    • CD, MP3-CD, USB, DAB+, FM
    • USB port for charging
    • 60W, Audio-in

    All your music

    This stylish micro system lets you stream playlists, play CDs, and listen to DAB+ and FM radio. The digital radio tuner with 20 presets delivers crystal-clear reception, and the CD player can read MP3 CDs and recorded CDs.

    Bass-reflex loudspeakers. Richer low tones

    These bookshelf-style loudspeakers give you clear sound and good bass thanks to the combination of woofer, tweeter, and bass-reflex ports. A 60 W maximum output brings big sound to any room. Perfect for a lounge or open-plan living space.

    Classic design

    The two-tone central unit and speaker cabinets recall the design of hi-fi separates. The textured volume-control dial adds a satisfying analog feel to operation. There are buttons on the front of the unit for playback and source selection.

    Digital Sound Control. Choose a preset sound style

    Hip-hop or choral, symphony or rock opera? Whatever you love, this micro system's Digital Sound Control function lets you enjoy it more. Pick from preset sound styles designed to bring out the best in your music.

    At home in your home

    This AC-powered micro system looks great in any room. Bluetooth wireless range is 10 m, and you can charge a smart device via the USB port. An easy-to-use remote puts key functions at your fingertips.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Sound enhancement
      • digital sound control
      • bass reflex speaker system
      Volume control
      rotary
      Frequency response
      50-20000 Hz
      Sound mode
      • Powerful
      • Clear
      • Bright
      • Warm
      • Balanced
      Maximum output power (RMS)
      60W
      Speaker impedance
      6+8 ohm

    • Loudspeakers

      Driver configuration
      2-way
      Number of sound channels
      2.0
      Number of tweeters
      2
      Number of woofers
      2
      Tweeter diameter
      20mm
      Woofer diameter
      4"

    • Connectivity

      USB
      USB host
      Bluetooth version
      4.2
      Bluetooth profiles
      • A2DP
      • AVRCP
      • Multipoint (Multipair) support
      Bluetooth range
      10M (free space)
      Audio in
      3.5mm
      USB charging
      5V, 2A
      DLNA Standard
      n.a.
      Smart Home
      n.a.

    • Audio playback

      Disc playback modes
      • fast forward/backward
      • next/previous track search
      • repeat/shuffle/program
      Playback media
      • CD
      • MP3-CD
      • USB flash drive
      • CD-R/RW
      USB Direct playback modes
      • fast backward/fast forward
      • play/pause
      • previous/next
      • repeat
      • shuffle
      • stop
      Audio supported formats
      MP3
      Max sample rate
      24-bit/44.1kHz

    • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

      Antenna
      Detachable pigtail (75 ohm)
      Tuner bands
      • FM stereo
      • FM mono
      • DAB/DAB+
      Station presets
      10 (FM) + 10 (DAB)
      RDS
      Yes.
      Tuner enhancement
      • auto digital tuning
      • auto scan
      • Easy set (plug & play)
      Tuner type
      Digital

    • Convenience

      Clock
      • On main display
      • 24/12 hour display
      Remote Control
      Yes
      Loader type
      tray
      Display type
      LED display
      Sleep timer
      Yes
      No. of alarms
      1
      Alarms
      Yes, Buzzer, DAB, FM, CD

    • Compatibility

      Smartphone/tablet APP control
      No

    • Power

      Power supply
      100-240VAC, 50/60Hz

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      35.2  cm
      Packaging type
      Box
      Type of shelf placement
      Standing
      Width
      37.6  cm
      Depth
      36.5  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      48 95229 10983 4
      Gross weight
      7  kg
      Nett weight
      5.28  kg
      Tare weight
      1.72  kg

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • AC power cord
      • FM antenna
      • Remote Control
      • 2 x AAA Batteries
      • Quick start guide
      • Warranty Leaflet
      Power cord
      Length 1.5 m

    • Design

      Wall mountable
      No
      System components
      • Main control unit
      • Speakers

    • Dimensions

      Main Unit (W x H x D)
      220x104x231.5  mm
      Main Unit Weight
      1.68  kg
      No. of speaker unit
      2
      Set (W x H x D)
      520x241.3x231.5 mm
      Set Weight
      5.23  kg
      Speaker Unit (W x H x D)
      150x241.3x173 mm
      Speaker Weight (per Unit)
      1.78  kg

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • AC power cord
    • FM antenna
    • Remote Control
    • 2 x AAA Batteries
    • Quick start guide
    • Warranty Leaflet
    Badge-D2C

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