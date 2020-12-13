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  • Your call. Your space. Your call. Your space. Your call. Your space.

    3000 Series On ear headphones

    TAH3155BK/97

    Your call. Your space.

    Create your own working space. These on-ear headphones give you clear sound and crystal voice. The headband is so light you’ll barely feel it. The flat cable resists tangles. The ear cups are soft and fold flat for when you do pick up.

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    3000 Series On ear headphones

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    Your call. Your space.

    • 40mm drivers/closed-back
    • On-ear
    Great sound isolation from the closed-back design

    Great sound isolation from the closed-back design

    Lightweight, adjustable cushioned headband

    Available in stylish matte colorways, these on-ear headphones boast a cushioned headband that's so light you'll barely feel it. The soft ear cups are clearly marked for left/right ears, and can be angled until they feel just right.

    Inline remote. Easily control music and calls

    Take a call. Pause your playlist. All without touching your smartphone. The angled connector helps keep your headphones plugged in to your smart device-handy if your phone is in your pocket.

    Inward folding design for easy portability

    Real inward folding which is excellent for travel and let you can work anywhere.

    Rich bass, clear sound

    Relive all your best dance floor moments over and over. The 32 mm neodymium drivers deliver big, bold bass and clear sound. The closed-back design delivers great sound isolation so you can enjoy every second of your favorite tracks.

    USB in cable with computer firmware as professional headset

    USB cable with driver firmware can bring powerful and professional function of a computer headset.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Acoustic system
      Closed
      Speaker diameter
      40 mm
      Diaphragm
      PET
      Impedance
      32 ohm
      Magnet type
      NdFeB
      Frequency response
      20 - 20 000  Hz
      Sensitivity
      97 dB
      Type
      dynamic

    • Connectivity

      Microphone
      Built-in microphone
      Type of cable
      Copper
      Cable Connection
      single-sided cable
      Finishing of connector
      nickel plated
      Cable length
      1.5  m
      Connector
      USB  mm

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      42  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      10
      Width
      40.5  cm
      Gross weight
      3.703  kg
      Height
      27  cm
      GTIN
      1 48 95229 11736 2
      Nett weight
      1.63  kg
      Tare weight
      2.073  kg

    • Convenience

      Call Management
      Microphone mute
      Volume control
      Yes

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      22.1  cm
      Width
      19  cm
      Depth
      8  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      48 95229 11736 5
      Gross weight
      0.328  kg
      Nett weight
      0.163  kg
      Tare weight
      0.165  kg

    • Product dimensions

      Height
      16.7  cm
      Width
      14.4  cm
      Depth
      6.9  cm
      Weight
      0.163  kg

    • Design

      Color
      Black

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