    Tangle-free tunes

    Keep your music close. These splash- and sweat-resistant wireless headphones give you great sound, a comfortable in-ear fit, and up to 7 hours play time. When you need more, a quick 15-minute charge keeps the music playing another 1 hour. See all benefits

      Tangle-free tunes

      • 8mm drivers/closed-back
      • In-ear

      IPX4 splash- and sweat-resistant

      With an IPX4 rating, these true wireless headphones are resistant to splashing from any direction. They won't mind a little sweat, and you don't need to worry about getting caught out in the rain.

      Secure, flexible, comfortable

      Flexible wing tips fit under the ridge of your ear, enabling a secure fit and better passive noise isolation. An oval acoustic tube and interchangeable earbud covers enable a comfortable in-ear fit. The flat headphone cable sits comfortably behind your neck whether the earbuds are in or out.

      Magnetic earbuds. Flat, tangle-resistant cable

      These headphones have magnetic earbuds that stick together, and a flat headphone cable that resists tangling. When you pull them out of a bag or pocket, you won't have to untie a knot before you can tune in to your playlist.

      Inline remote. Easily switch from playlist to calls

      Take a call, pause your playlist. All without touching your smartphone. Smart Bluetooth pairing means these headphones remember the last devices they were paired with.

      7 hours play time. USB-C charging

      The 8 mm neodymium drivers deliver great sound, and you get up to 7 hours play time from a 2-hour charge via USB-C. If you start running low on power, a quick 15-minute charge will keep the music playing for another 1 hour.

      Built-in mic with echo cancellation for clear audio

      No more of those annoying echoes when you are talking on the phone. With our acoustic echo cancellation, you always get a clear, undisturbed connection.

      Smart pairing. Automatically find Bluetooth devices

      One long press of the multi-function button gets these wireless Bluetooth headphones ready to pair. Once they're paired, the headphones remember the last device they were paired with.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Magnet type
        NdFeB
        Frequency response
        20 - 20 000  Hz
        Impedance
        32 Ohm
        Speaker diameter
        8 mm
        Diaphragm
        PET
        Type
        dynamic
        Sensitivity
        108.5  dB

      • Connectivity

        Microphone
        Built-in microphone
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        • HSP
        Bluetooth version
        5.0
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m

      • Convenience

        Volume control
        Yes
        Call Management
        • Switch between 2 calls
        • Answer/End Call
        • Reject Call

      • Accessories

        Quick start guide
        Yes
        USB cable
        USB-C cable

      • Power

        Battery type
        Li-Polymer
        Music play time
        7  hr

      • Design

        Color
        Black

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 11031 8
        Gross weight
        1.876  kg
        Height
        12.8  cm
        Length
        19  cm
        Nett weight
        1.296  kg
        Tare weight
        0.58  kg
        Width
        11.2  cm

      • Packaging dimensions

        EAN
        48 95229 11031 1
        Depth
        3  cm
        Gross weight
        0.064  kg
        Height
        17.5  cm
        Nett weight
        0.054  kg
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Tare weight
        0.01  kg
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Width
        9.6  cm

      • Product dimensions

        Cable length
        61.8  cm
        Depth
        0  cm
        Height
        2.25  cm
        Weight
        0.035  kg
        Width
        1.4  cm

