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Discontinued

Clock Radio

TADR402/98

Helps you wake. Helps you sleep.

Wake up ready to go. This clock radio will charge your phone and wake you with a gently rising alarm tone, or slowly increasing radio volume. There’s a sleep timer so you can fall asleep to the radio, and a night-light too.

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Helps you wake. Helps you sleep.

Mirror-finished display. Elegant and clear

The mirror-finished display clearly shows the time and doubles as a touch control panel. You can adjust the display brightness.

Battery backup in event of power failure

Battery backup ensures memory of time during power failure

Gentle Wake. Alarm tone or radio volume slowly increases

The Gentle Wake function deploys a gradually increasing alarm to ease you into the day. You can set it to work with the alarm tone or the radio.

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