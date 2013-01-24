Search terms
Touch screen
A smart universal remote control with a full-color touch screen that controls up to 20 devices out of 300.000 devices and only shows the keys you need.
Touch screen
A smart universal remote control with a full-color touch screen that controls up to 20 devices out of 300.000 devices and only shows the keys you need.
Start your home entertainment activities with one touch of a button instead of controlling each individual device in separate steps. Simply press the activity button like 'Watch a movie' and the Prestigo will automatically switch on the different devices, such as the TV, DVD player and Home theater system, to watch a movie.
A touch sensitive screen which shows only the keys you need and allows you to navigate fast through the remote screen.
A library of channel icons for most countries' main TV and radio stations is available on the remote control. Via the color LCD screen you can easily assign the right channel icons for the right channel. Once set up, via the LCD screen, you zap through your favorite channels using the icons of the stations instead of the digit keys on your remote.
A 7.1 cm (240 x 320 pixels) full-color LCD display provides a high resolution quality and easy readibility. The touch-sensitive screen shows only the keys you need and allows you to navigate fast through the remote screen.
The illuminated keypad makes it easy to control all your devices, even in the dark.
Learning functionality refers to the process through which a remote control captures and stores infrared signals from other remotes for later use. When device codes are not included in the on-board database, they can always be learned from the original remote, simply by pointing to it. The improved way of adding and labeling functions makes it easier and faster to add extra functionality. Result: no more missing functions!
The Philips PrestigoSync software, together with the USB connector on the remote, provide access to easy online updates. You can select your favorite channel icons from the latest database library of 10.000+ channel icons. The Philips PrestigoSync software will also automatically inform your of the latest available firmware for your Prestigo. The software is provided on a CD-rom or retrieved from the official Philips website.
Unlike other universal remote controls, where a 4-digit code needs to be entered from a paper manual to identify a brand and device, this remote incorporates on-device step-by-step instructions to setup your equipment, regardless of brand.
A universal IR code database refers to a library of infrared codes built-in to a particular remote. This feature allows a remote to control your equipment without needing to learn individual signals. The correct infrared code set is selected from the remote database via automatic search. This enables you to control of virtually every audio/video system element on the market today – regardless of model or brand.
Frequently used keys are present as hard keys for blind operation, which ensures ease of use.
