Shaver S9000 Prestige

Wet & dry electric shaver, Series 9000

SP9860/13
  Feels blade-close, incredibly gentle*
    Feels blade-close, incredibly gentle*

    Experience an incredibly smooth and close shave - even on 7-day beards, with Philips S9000 Prestige. Equipped with SkinIQ technology the shaver senses and adapts to you for the shaving experience you always desired. See all benefits

    Experience an incredibly smooth and close shave - even on 7-day beards, with Philips S9000 Prestige. Equipped with SkinIQ technology the shaver senses and adapts to you for the shaving experience you always desired. See all benefits

    Experience an incredibly smooth and close shave - even on 7-day beards, with Philips S9000 Prestige. Equipped with SkinIQ technology the shaver senses and adapts to you for the shaving experience you always desired. See all benefits

    Experience an incredibly smooth and close shave - even on 7-day beards, with Philips S9000 Prestige. Equipped with SkinIQ technology the shaver senses and adapts to you for the shaving experience you always desired. See all benefits

      Feels blade-close, incredibly gentle*

      with SkinIQ Technology

      • NanoTech Dual Precision blades
      • High-control suspension system
      • Top-spin digital motor
      • Superb SkinGlide coating
      Extra strong, self-sharpening blades for ultimate closeness

      Extra strong, self-sharpening blades for ultimate closeness

      With up to 150.000 cutting actions per minute, the NanoTech Dual Precision blades deliver extremely close results at skin level. Hardened with nano particles, the 72 self-sharpening blades have extra strong, long lasting sharp edges for an ultimate closeness at all times.

      The perfect blade position for maximum precision

      The perfect blade position for maximum precision

      To avoid pulling and discomfort, the Philips s9000 Prestige has a high-precision suspension system to ensure the perfect blade position for maximum cutting precision.

      High-speed shaving efficiency

      High-speed shaving efficiency

      Maximum rotations for maximum efficiency, Philips' most advanced digital motor ensures a precise shave no matter the facial contour or hair density.

      Effortlessly glides over your skin

      Effortlessly glides over your skin

      The Philips S9000 Prestige features our Superb SkinGlide coating for an extremely smooth shave. The rings with metallic pigments have an anti-friction coating for superb gliding.

      Convenient wireless charging

      Convenient wireless charging

      Plugging in cords in wet areas is a thing of the past. Simply lay your cordless electric shaver on the Qi charging pad for a wireless charge.

      A shaver with the power to tame beards

      A shaver with the power to tame beards

      The electric shaver has intelligent facial-hair sensor that reads hair density 500 times per second. The technology auto-adapts cutting power for an effortless and gentle shave.

      Personalize your shave

      Personalize your shave

      Adjust the speed of your shaver and personalize your shaving routine to your own skin and preferences.

      Designed to catch even difficult hairs

      Designed to catch even difficult hairs

      The 360-D+ Flexing heads on this Philips electric shaver follow the contours of your face, catching even difficult hairs for a smoother shave.

      Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

      Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

      A wet and dry shaver that adapts to your preference. Choose a convenient dry shave, or pair with your favourite foam or gel for a refreshing wet shave.

      Trimming your mustache and sideburns

      Trimming your mustache and sideburns

      Skin-friendly and easy to use, give your mustache and sideburns extra definition with the SmartClick precision trimmer.

      Keeping everything organized and protected

      Keeping everything organized and protected

      The S9000 Prestige Shaver comes neatly packed in a premium storage pouch with a Qi charging pad and accessories. Ideal for travel or keeping it safe when it's not in use.

      Simply use, open, then clean

      Simply use, open, then clean

      Clean your shaver quickly and thoroughly. Simply pop open the shaving head and rinse it under running water.

      A full charge in just three hours

      A full charge in just three hours

      Use the Qi charging pad to fully charge your shaver in three hours. This wireless shaver runs on a powerful, lithium-ion battery designed for power and longevity.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        • NanoTech Dual Precision blades
        • Excellent skin comfort system
        Contour following
        360-D+ Flexing heads
        SkinIQ technology
        • High-control suspension system
        • Top-spin digital motor
        • Protective SkinGlide coating
        • Personal Comfort settings
        • Power Adapt sensor

      • Ease of use

        Cleaning
        • 3-step cleaning
        • Fully washable
        Wet & Dry
        Wet and dry use
        Display
        % Battery Level Indicator

      • Accessories

        Pouch
        Premium pouch
        SmartClick
        Precision trimmer

      • Design

        Finishing
        Timeless elegance
        Handle
        Ergonomic grip & handling

      • Power

        Charging time
        3 hours
        Charging
        Qi-charging pad
        Battery Type
        Lithium-ion
        Run time
        60 minutes
        Quick charge
        18 minutes

      • Service

        2-year warranty
        Yes
        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH98

            Reviews

            * 756 evaluations by 7 barbers with 108 consumers in Germany

