Saeco PicoBaristo Deluxe

Super-automatic espresso machine

SM5573/10
Saeco
    Saeco PicoBaristo Deluxe Super-automatic espresso machine

    SM5573/10
    Exquisite coffee, easily crafted to your taste

    Explore the world of coffee through common recipes such as Espresso and Cappuccino or through specialty coffee drinks like Americano or Espresso Macchiato See all benefits

      Exquisite coffee, easily crafted to your taste

      • 13 varieties
      • Integrated premium milk carafe
      • Stainless Steel Front
      • 12-step adjustable grinder
      20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

      20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

      Our grinders are made of high-tech ceramic: exceptionally hard and precise. Fresh beans are gently ground, without risk of overheating: extracting all the best flavors and aroma, delivering a superior coffee taste for at least 20,000 cups.

      CSA badge: Saeco extracts the best part of your coffee beans

      CSA badge: Saeco extracts the best part of your coffee beans

      Saeco technology allows you to extract the best flavors from your favorite coffee beans for intense and authentic aroma and taste (roasted, chocolaty, nutty, fruity, flowery, spicy)

      Fast preparation with high-performance water boiler

      Fast preparation with high-performance water boiler

      Flawless coffee calls for perfect temperatures. Our high performance Thermoblock is made with light aluminum and a stainless steel body, which heats up to the optimal temperatures, fast

      Featuring AquaClean for up to 5000* cups without descaling

      Featuring AquaClean for up to 5000* cups without descaling

      AquaClean is our patented water filter, designed to improve the quality of your coffee by purifying water. It also prevents scale buildup in the water circuit of your coffee machine: make up to 5000* cups without descaling by replacing the filter regularly.

      Removable brewing unit guarantees visual hygiene reassurance

      Removable brewing unit guarantees visual hygiene reassurance

      Removable brewing unit guarantees visual hygiene reassurance. Alternatively, Saeco brewing unit offers automatic cleaning with our specialized cleaning tablets.

      12 World's famous beverages at a touch

      12 World's famous beverages at a touch

      Explore the world of coffee from familiar recipes such as Espresso and Cappuccino as well as specialty coffee drinks like Americano or Espresso Macchiato.

      4 profiles: Simply, store your personal taste preferences

      4 profiles: Simply, store your personal taste preferences

      Everyone’s personalized favorites can be saved in up to 4 user profiles using the convenient display.

      Quick Milk Clean cleans your milk spout with hot water

      Quick Milk Clean cleans your milk spout with hot water

      To provide a good hygiene, the machine offers a quick milk clean function: after beverage preparation, the milk spout is cleaned with hot water.

      LattePerfetto for dense milk foam with fine texture

      LattePerfetto for dense milk foam with fine texture

      Advanced display & touch icons to quickly access your drinks

      One-touch access to 7 coffee recipes and user profiles for seamless experience. Craft your coffee the way you prefer by customizing volume, temperature, taste or strength and more.

      CaffeDuo Prepare & enjoy double serving of any coffee recipe

      Prepare and enjoy single or double servings of different coffee drinks with one touch.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Measuring scoop
        • Water hardness test strip
        • Cleaning brush
        • Brew group grease
        • AquaClean filter

      • Finishing

        Material of main body
        ABS Plastic

      • General specifications

        Customizing per drink
        • Adjustable coffee strength
        • Adjustable cup volume
        • Adjustable temperature
        Type of carafe
        Premium carafe
        Type of display
        LCD
        Milk Solution
        • Integrated Milk Carafe
        • Quick Milk clean
        Ease of cleaning & maintenance
        AquaClean filter compatible
        Ease of use and comfort
        Removable spout
        Special functions
        Ground coffee option

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        Energy label
        A-class
        Power consumption stand-by
        < 0.5  W

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity milk carafe
        0.5  L
        Capacity waste container
        15  servings
        Capacity water tank
        1.8  L
        Frequency
        50  Hz
        Max. cup height
        163  mm
        Voltage
        230  V
        Coffee bean capacity
        250  g
        Cord length
        >100  cm
        Filter compatibility
        AquaClean
        Product dimensions
        221 x 340 x 430  mm
        Waste container
        Frontal access
        Water tank
        Access from the top
        Weight of product
        9.1  kg
        Country of origin
        Romania

      • Customization

        Aroma Strength Settings
        5
        Coffee and Milk Length
        Adjustable
        Grinder Settings
        12
        Pre Brew Aroma control
        Yes
        Temperature settings
        3
        User Profiles
        4

      • Other features

        Auto-Rinse & Guided descaling
        Yes
        Gusto perfetto
        Yes
        Main Switch ON / OFF button
        Yes
        Quick Heat Boiler
        Yes
        Removable brew group
        Yes

      • Variety

        Beverages
        • Espresso
        • Coffee
        • Americano
        • Espresso Double
        • Ristretto
        • Caffè crema
        • Hot water
        • Espresso Lungo
        • Cappuccino
        • Latte Macchiato
        • Milk froth
        • Café au Lait
        • Espresso Macchiato
        • Melange
        Coffee Powder Option
        Yes
        Double Cup
        Yes
        Milk Double Cup
        No

      • Design

        Color
        Stainless steel & black

          • Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns

