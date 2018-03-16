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  • Exquisite coffee, easily crafted to your taste Exquisite coffee, easily crafted to your taste Exquisite coffee, easily crafted to your taste

    Saeco PicoBaristo Deluxe Super-automatic espresso machine

    SM5573/10

    Exquisite coffee, easily crafted to your taste

    Explore the world of coffee through common recipes such as Espresso and Cappuccino or through specialty coffee drinks like Americano or Espresso Macchiato

    See all benefits

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    Saeco PicoBaristo Deluxe Super-automatic espresso machine

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    Exquisite coffee, easily crafted to your taste

    • 13 varieties
    • Integrated premium milk carafe
    • Stainless Steel Front
    • 12-step adjustable grinder
    20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

    20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

    Our grinders are made of high-tech ceramic: exceptionally hard and precise. Fresh beans are gently ground, without risk of overheating: extracting all the best flavors and aroma, delivering a superior coffee taste for at least 20,000 cups.

    CSA badge: Saeco extracts the best part of your coffee beans

    CSA badge: Saeco extracts the best part of your coffee beans

    Saeco technology allows you to extract the best flavors from your favorite coffee beans for intense and authentic aroma and taste (roasted, chocolaty, nutty, fruity, flowery, spicy)

    Fast preparation with high-performance water boiler

    Fast preparation with high-performance water boiler

    Flawless coffee calls for perfect temperatures. Our high performance Thermoblock is made with light aluminum and a stainless steel body, which heats up to the optimal temperatures, fast

    Featuring AquaClean for up to 5000* cups without descaling

    Featuring AquaClean for up to 5000* cups without descaling

    AquaClean is our water filter, designed to improve the quality of your coffee by purifying water. It also prevents scale buildup in the water circuit of your coffee machine: make up to 5000* cups without descaling by replacing the filter regularly.

    LattePerfetto for dense milk foam with fine texture

    LattePerfetto for dense milk foam with fine texture

    LattePerfetto technology, reduces the size of milk froth pores and produces dense milk foam with fine texture for your milk based coffees. The precise geometry of the frothing system ensures ideal temperature and outstanding foam to milk ratio.

    Removable brewing unit guarantees visual hygiene reassurance

    Removable brewing unit guarantees visual hygiene reassurance

    Removable brewing unit guarantees visual hygiene reassurance. Alternatively, Saeco brewing unit offers automatic cleaning with our specialized cleaning tablets.

    12 World's famous beverages at a touch

    12 World's famous beverages at a touch

    Explore the world of coffee from familiar recipes such as Espresso and Cappuccino as well as specialty coffee drinks like Americano or Espresso Macchiato.

    4 profiles: Simply, store your personal taste preferences

    4 profiles: Simply, store your personal taste preferences

    Everyone’s personalized favorites can be saved in up to 4 user profiles using the convenient display.

    Quick Milk Clean cleans your milk spout with hot water

    Quick Milk Clean cleans your milk spout with hot water

    To provide a good hygiene, the machine offers a quick milk clean function: after beverage preparation, the milk spout is cleaned with hot water.

    Advanced display & touch icons to quickly access your drinks

    One-touch access to 7 coffee recipes and user profiles for seamless experience. Craft your coffee the way you prefer by customizing volume, temperature, taste or strength and more.

    CaffeDuo Prepare & enjoy double serving of any coffee recipe

    Prepare and enjoy single or double servings of different coffee drinks with one touch.

    Technical Specifications

    • Customization

      Aroma Strength Settings
      5
      Grinder Settings
      12
      Coffee and Milk Length
      Adjustable
      Pre Brew Aroma control
      Yes
      User Profiles
      4
      Temperature settings
      3

    • Variety

      Beverages
      • Espresso
      • Coffee
      • Americano
      • Espresso Double
      • Ristretto
      • Caffè crema
      • Hot water
      • Espresso Lungo
      • Cappuccino
      • Latte Macchiato
      • Milk froth
      • Café au Lait
      • Espresso Macchiato
      • Melange
      Coffee Powder Option
      Yes
      Double Cup
      Yes
      Milk Double Cup
      No

    • Other features

      Gusto perfetto
      Yes
      Removable brew group
      Yes
      Auto-Rinse & Guided descaling
      Yes
      Main Switch ON / OFF button
      Yes
      Quick Heat Boiler
      Yes

    • Accessories

      Included
      • Measuring scoop
      • Water hardness test strip
      • Cleaning brush
      • Brew group grease
      • AquaClean filter

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      230  V
      Cord length
      >100  cm
      Country of origin
      Romania
      Frequency
      50  Hz
      Capacity milk carafe
      0.5  l
      Capacity waste container
      15  servings
      Capacity water tank
      1.8  l
      Coffee bean capacity
      250  g
      Weight of product
      9.1  kg
      Waste container
      Frontal access
      Water tank
      Access from the top
      Max. cup height
      152  mm
      Filter compatibility
      AquaClean
      Product dimensions
      221 x 340 x 430  mm

    • Design

      Color
      Stainless steel & black

    • General specifications

      Milk Solution
      • Integrated Milk Carafe
      • Quick Milk clean
      Ease of cleaning & maintenance
      AquaClean filter compatible
      Customizing per drink
      • Adjustable coffee strength
      • Adjustable cup volume
      • Adjustable temperature
      Ease of use and comfort
      Removable spout
      Special functions
      Ground coffee option
      Type of carafe
      Premium carafe
      Type of display
      LCD

    • Finishing

      Material of main body
      ABS Plastic

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      Energy label
      A-class
      Power consumption stand-by
      < 0.5  W

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    • Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns

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