ActionFit

Sports headphones with mic

SHQ1405BL/00
  PUSH YOUR LIMITS
    Philips Actionfit RunWild sports headphones push you to a new personal best. Feather-light and waterproof, with a customizable fit. Meanwhile high-power drivers deliver deep bass to keep your body moving. See all benefits

    Philips Actionfit RunWild sports headphones push you to a new personal best. Feather-light and waterproof, with a customizable fit. Meanwhile high-power drivers deliver deep bass to keep your body moving. See all benefits

      PUSH YOUR LIMITS

      Customizable fit sports earbuds

      • Best for outdoor use
      • Sweat/ water proof
      • Earbud
      Open acoustic design lets you be aware of your surroundings

      Open acoustic design lets you be aware of your surroundings

      These ActionFit headphones do not block out sound, so you can keep aware of your environment and stay safe, especially when exercising outdoors. An open acoustic platform provides quality sound without masking the world around you.

      Personalize your fit with ear hook, fin or earbud styles

      Personalize your fit with ear hook, fin or earbud styles

      Personalize your fit. Choose between earhook, fins or earbud styles to keep the headphones firmly in your ear, so you can keep on moving.

      Open acoustics let sound in for better awareness and safety

      Open acoustics let sound in for better awareness and safety

      Enjoy quality sound that doesn't block out the world around you. The open acoustic design lets ambient sound in, so you can stay aware of your surroundings and stay safer exercising in the outdoors.

      Kevlar® reinforced cable for ultimate durability

      Kevlar® reinforced cable for ultimate durability

      Designed for durability and strength. Its Kevlar-coated cable is protected against tearing and breaking, withstanding extreme workouts.

      High performance sound pushes you further

      High performance sound pushes you further

      13.6mm drivers pump out high performance sound, pushing you to perform at your best.

      Ideal for intense workouts with IPX4 water resistance

      Ideal for intense workouts with IPX4 water resistance

      Don't be afraid to break a sweat, or venture into the elements. With an IPX4 rating, you can get sweaty and work out in the rain without any moisture entering the earpiece.

      Cable clip included for tangle-free workout

      Cable clip included for tangle-free workout

      A cable clip keeps the wires out of your way while you push yourself harder.

      Extreme comfort for training: 4.69gm ultralight headphones

      Extreme comfort for training: 4.69gm ultralight headphones

      Your ActionFit headphones weigh in at a mere 4.69gm, making them ultra lightweight and a pleasure to wear. In fact, you will hardly feel them when you're working out - just the superb, powerful sound that keeps you focused and motivated.

      Control your music and pick up calls while training

      Control your music and pick up calls while training

      Stay connected. The built-in microphone and track controls (IPX2) allow you to change music or pick up calls quickly and easily while you train.

      Washable after workouts

      Constructed with waterproof materials allowing you to wash your headphones under running tap water.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Diaphragm
        PET
        Frequency response
        15 - 22 000  Hz
        Impedance
        32 Ohm
        Sensitivity
        107 dB
        Maximum power input
        10 mW
        Speaker diameter
        13.6 mm
        Acoustic system
        Semi-closed
        Magnet type
        Neodymium

      • Connectivity

        Connector
        3.5  mm
        Cable length
        1.2  m
        Cable Connection
        two-parallel, symmetric
        Finishing of connector
        Gold plated

      • Accessories

        Detachable earbuds
        1 pair
        Detachable earfins
        1 pair
        Detachable earhook
        1 pair
        Cable management
        Cable clip

      • Inner Carton

        Gross weight
        0.12  kg
        Gross weight
        0.265  lb
        GTIN
        2 69 25970 70957 0
        Height
        2.4  inch
        Height
        6  cm
        Length
        7.1  inch
        Length
        18.1  cm
        Nett weight
        0.0393  kg
        Nett weight
        0.087  lb
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Tare weight
        0.0807  kg
        Tare weight
        0.178  lb
        Width
        3.2  inch
        Width
        8.2  cm

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        1.191  kg
        Gross weight
        2.626  lb
        GTIN
        1 69 25970 70957 3
        Height
        6.3  inch
        Height
        16  cm
        Length
        13.9  inch
        Length
        35.3  cm
        Nett weight
        0.3144  kg
        Nett weight
        0.693  lb
        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Tare weight
        0.8766  kg
        Tare weight
        1.933  lb
        Width
        7.8  inch
        Width
        19.9  cm

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        2.5  cm
        Depth
        1  inch
        EAN
        69 25970 70957 6
        Gross weight
        0.0322  kg
        Gross weight
        0.071  lb
        Height
        17.3  cm
        Height
        6.8  inch
        Nett weight
        0.029  lb
        Nett weight
        0.0131  kg
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Tare weight
        0.042  lb
        Tare weight
        0.0191  kg
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Width
        2  inch
        Width
        5  cm

          • *earcaps are washable, the mic is non-washable

