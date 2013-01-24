Home
ActionFit

Sports headphones with mic

SHQ1255TBK/00
    The ultra lightweight SHQ1255 is your perfect gym workout and running companion. The sturdy headphones guarantee powerful bass and comfort fit. See all benefits

    The ultra lightweight SHQ1255 is your perfect gym workout and running companion. The sturdy headphones guarantee powerful bass and comfort fit. See all benefits

    The ultra lightweight SHQ1255 is your perfect gym workout and running companion. The sturdy headphones guarantee powerful bass and comfort fit. See all benefits

    The ultra lightweight SHQ1255 is your perfect gym workout and running companion. The sturdy headphones guarantee powerful bass and comfort fit. See all benefits

      Sweat resistant

      • 13.6mm drivers/semi-closed
      • Earhook

      Earhook for stability and comfort

      The earhook ensures stability and a comfort fit.

      Control your music and pick up calls while training

      Stay connected. The built-in microphone and track controls (IPX2) allow you to change music or pick up calls quickly and easily while you train.

      Open acoustic design lets you be aware of your surroundings

      These ActionFit headphones do not block out sound, so you can keep aware of your environment and stay safe, especially when exercising outdoors. An open acoustic platform provides quality sound without masking the world around you.

      13.6mm drivers deliver powerful sound

      Powerful 13.6mm drivers deliver music that pack a solid punch, with deep and dynamic bass to keep you motivated – and moving. The premium quality drivers ensure a vivid sound experience, keeping you fueled during any workout.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Color
        Black

      • Sound

        Diaphragm
        Mylar dome
        Type
        Dynamic
        Voice coil
        CCAW
        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Frequency response
        15 - 22 000  Hz
        Impedance
        32 Ohm
        Maximum power input
        10 mW
        Sensitivity
        106 dB
        Speaker diameter
        13.6 mm

      • Connectivity

        Type of cable
        OFC
        Cable Connection
        two-parallel, symmetric
        Cable length
        1.0  m
        Connector
        3.5  mm
        Finishing of connector
        Gold plated

      • Packaging dimensions

        EAN
        69 51613 99115 2
        Depth
        2.5  cm
        Gross weight
        0.035  kg
        Height
        17.2  cm
        Nett weight
        0.017  kg
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Tare weight
        0.018  kg
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Width
        5  cm

      • Inner Carton

        Gross weight
        0.276  kg
        GTIN
        2 69 51613 99115 6
        Height
        6.5  cm
        Length
        18.1  cm
        Nett weight
        0.102  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        6
        Tare weight
        0.174  kg
        Width
        16.2  cm

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        1.244  kg
        GTIN
        1 69 51613 99115 9
        Height
        14.2  cm
        Length
        33.3  cm
        Nett weight
        0.408  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Tare weight
        0.836  kg
        Width
        18.9  cm

      • Dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        3.5 cm*2 cm*6 cm
        Weight
        0.0165  kg

