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  • For the love of music For the love of music For the love of music

    Headphones

    SHL5000/00

    For the love of music

    These headphones are designed to enjoy your music everywhere you go. The soft cushions allow you to keep on listerning to your favourite tracks. The great sound quality gives you a new listening experience.

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    Headphones

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    For the love of music

    Everywhere you go!

    • 32mm drivers/closed-back
    • On-ear
    • Soft ear cushions
    • Flat folding

    Soft ear cushions so you can keep on listening

    Soft leather ear cushions so you can keep on listening to your favourite tracks.

    Lightweight headband enhances comfort and adds durability

    The light weight material used for the headband

    Headphone folds flat for easy storing and carrying

    Headphone folds flat for easy storing and carrying

    Noise isolation for pure music

    Soft cushions that smartly cover your ear to block out any ambient noise.

    A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

    The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

    Steelspring headband for a flexible fit on your head

    The slim stainless steel headband is lightweight but resilient at the same time, so that it hugs your head securely while hardly adding any weight.

    32mm speaker drivers give you great sound with deep base

    32mm speaker drivers give you great sound with deep base

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Acoustic system
      Closed
      Frequency response
      9 - 24 000  Hz
      Speaker diameter
      32 mm
      Diaphragm
      Mylar dome
      Impedance
      24 Ohm
      Magnet type
      Neodymium
      Type
      Dynamic
      Voice coil
      CCAW
      Maximum power input
      40 mW
      Sensitivity
      104 dB

    • Connectivity

      Cable Connection
      Two-parallel, symmetric
      Cable length
      1.2 m
      Connector
      3.5 mm stereo
      Type of cable
      OFC
      Finishing of connector
      24k Gold plated

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      24.9  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      3
      Length
      9.8  inch
      Width
      12.8  cm
      Gross weight
      0.68  kg
      Height
      20.4  cm
      GTIN
      1 48 95185 62365 5
      Width
      5  inch
      Height
      8  inch
      Nett weight
      0.357  kg
      Gross weight
      1.499  lb
      Nett weight
      0.787  lb
      Tare weight
      0.323  kg
      Tare weight
      0.712  lb

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      22.5  cm
      Packaging type
      Blister
      Type of shelf placement
      Both
      Width
      17.2  cm
      Depth
      3.6  cm
      Height
      8.9  inch
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      48 95185 62365 8
      Width
      6.8  inch
      Gross weight
      0.169  kg
      Depth
      1.4  inch
      Nett weight
      0.119  kg
      Gross weight
      0.373  lb
      Nett weight
      0.263  lb
      Tare weight
      0.05  kg
      Tare weight
      0.11  lb

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