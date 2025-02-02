2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHL3000WT/00
Powerful sound
This Philips SHL3000WT/00 headphone provides you powerful sound and bass. Designed together with the rotational soft cushioned earshells, you will get a perfect listening experience on the go.
DJ monitor style
White
The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.
Closed type acoustic of these Philips headphones provide good sound isolation.
4.5
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
YoCnmStar
02/02/2025
United Kingdom
Great headphones
very good and budget friendly. these are better than some headphones that are 5 times for expensive
This review was made for SHL3000WT Headband headphones
Date of Use 2024-10-02
This review was made for SHL3000WT Headband headphones
Date of Use 2024-10-02
Nathan
23/08/2015
United Kingdom
Great for the price!
I love the headphones, great audio and nice comfort, Only downfall is the use, there is lots of places they could of put a play button on it and microphones however for the price its not needed
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3000WT Headband headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3000WT Headband headphones