Headband headphones

SHL3000WT/00
  • Powerful sound Powerful sound Powerful sound
    Headband headphones

    SHL3000WT/00
    Powerful sound

    This Philips SHL3000WT/00 headphone provides you powerful sound and bass. Designed together with the rotational soft cushioned earshells, you will get a perfect listening experience on the go. See all benefits

    Headband headphones

    Powerful sound

    Powerful sound

    Headband headphones

    Powerful sound

      Powerful sound

      With DJ monitoring style

      • DJ monitor style
      • White
      Adjustable earshells and headband fits the shape of any head

      Adjustable earshells and headband fits the shape of any head

      Soft ear cushions for comfortable, long listening sessions

      Soft ear cushions for comfortable, long listening sessions

      32mm speaker driver delivers powerful and dynamic sound

      32mm speaker driver delivers powerful and dynamic sound

      A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

      The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

      Closed type acoustic provide good sound isolation

      Closed type acoustic of these Philips headphones provide good sound isolation.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        closed
        Frequency response
        20 - 20,000  Hz
        Impedance
        24 Ohm
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Maximum power input
        1000 mW
        Sensitivity
        106 dB
        Speaker diameter
        32 mm

      • Connectivity

        Cable length
        1.2 m
        Cable Connection
        two-sided
        Connector
        3.5  mm

      • Packaging dimensions

        Packaging type
        Blister
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging
        EAN
        69 23410 71586 6
        Number of products included
        1
        Depth
        4.5  cm
        Depth
        1.8  inch
        Gross weight
        0.234  kg
        Gross weight
        0.516  lb
        Height
        25.7  cm
        Height
        10.1  inch
        Nett weight
        0.311  lb
        Nett weight
        0.141  kg
        Tare weight
        0.205  lb
        Tare weight
        0.093  kg
        Width
        19.9  cm
        Width
        7.8  inch

      • Outer Carton

        GTIN
        1 69 23410 71586 3
        Number of consumer packagings
        6
        Gross weight
        3.748  lb
        Gross weight
        1.7  kg
        Height
        11.2  inch
        Height
        28.5  cm
        Length
        29.5  cm
        Length
        11.6  inch
        Nett weight
        0.846  kg
        Nett weight
        1.865  lb
        Tare weight
        1.883  lb
        Tare weight
        0.854  kg
        Width
        21  cm
        Width
        8.3  inch

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        1.6  inch
        Depth
        4  cm
        Height
        18.5  cm
        Height
        7.3  inch
        Weight
        0.1405  kg
        Weight
        0.310  lb
        Width
        6.0  inch
        Width
        15.2  cm

