2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHK1030/00
Designed for kids
For mini music lovers with a big love for tunes on the go, the Philips SHK1030 headphones is design tailored for growing kids. This means perfect, comfy fit always, with the volume specially tuned to a limit of 85dB for safe enjoyment.
On-ear
Blue & Green
The simple, ergonomic headband is fully adjustable to fit any kid’s head comfortably and grow alonside them.
Kid’s Headphones let you rest assured that its volume levels are safe for your child. The volume is tuned to a maximum limit of 85dB for safe enjoyment.
Neodymium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.
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