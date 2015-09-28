Search terms

  • Strong songs. Clear calls. Strong songs. Clear calls. Strong songs. Clear calls.

    In ear headphones with mic

    SHE1405BK/10

    Strong songs. Clear calls.

    Switch from playlist to podcast to call-in a blink. Perfectly tuned neodymium acoustic drivers and passive noise cancellation deliver clear sound. Find your perfect fit with interchangeable earbud covers in three sizes.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    In ear headphones with mic

    Similar products

    See all In Ear - Ear Bud Headphones
    Register

    Join the Philips family

    Strong songs. Clear calls.

    Play music and talk

    Clear sound

    Lose yourself in a podcast. Be moved by music. An oval acoustic tube and three sizes of interchangeable rubber earbud covers create a perfect seal. Listen in comfort and enjoy decent passive noise isolation.

    Inline remote. Easily switch from playlist to call

    Take a call, pause your playlist. All without touching your smartphone, thanks to the inline remote.

    1.2 m cable length

    These in-ear headphones have a 1.2 m cable. A soft rubber anchor between headphones and cables protects your cable connection and keeps the sound coming.

    3 interchangeable rubber earbud covers. Comfortable fit

    An oval acoustic tube and three sizes of interchangeable rubber earbud covers create a perfect seal. Enjoy all-day listening comfort and excellent passive noise isolation.

    8.6 mm neodymium acoustic drivers

    -

    Rubber cable protector withstands repeated bending

    -

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Acoustic system
      Semi-closed
      Frequency response
      10 - 22 000  Hz
      Speaker diameter
      8.6 mm
      Diaphragm
      Mylar dome
      Impedance
      16 Ohm
      Magnet type
      Neodymium
      Type
      Dynamic
      Voice coil
      Copper
      Maximum power input
      20 mW
      Sensitivity
      103 dB

    • Connectivity

      Cable Connection
      Two-parallel, symmetric
      Cable length
      1.2 m
      Microphone
      Built-in microphone
      Type of cable
      Copper
      Finishing of connector
      Chrome plated

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      49  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      96
      Width
      27  cm
      Gross weight
      3.175  kg
      Height
      20.5  cm
      GTIN
      1 69 51613 98160 0
      Nett weight
      1.152  kg
      Tare weight
      2.023  kg

    • Inner Carton

      Length
      22  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      24
      Width
      12.5  cm
      Height
      18  cm
      Nett weight
      0.288  kg
      Gross weight
      0.695  kg
      Tare weight
      0.407  kg
      GTIN
      2 69 51613 98160 7

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      11.5  cm
      Packaging type
      Carton
      Type of shelf placement
      Hanging
      Width
      8.3  cm
      Depth
      2.5  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      69 51613 98160 3
      Gross weight
      0.023  kg
      Nett weight
      0.012  kg
      Tare weight
      0.011  kg

    • Design

      Color
      Black

    • Dimensions

      Product dimensions (WxDxH)
      5.5 cm*1 cm*6.8 cm
      Weight
      0.012  kg

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    Discover

    MyPhilips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    * This field is mandatory

    Track your product warranty coverage

    Qualify for gifts and special offers

    Get easy access to product support

    *
    I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
    What does this mean?
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.