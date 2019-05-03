Earbud headphones
Bass Vents
With enhanced bass performance, these in-ear headphones bring quality music comfortably to your ears. See all benefits
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Bass Vents
for enhanced sound
- 14.8mm drivers/open-back
- Earbud
Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound
Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound with a deep rich bass.
14.8 mm speaker driver optimizes wearing comfort
Small enough for optimum wearing comfort and big enough to deliver crisp, non-distorted sound, the 14.8 mm speaker driver is an ideal size for listening enjoyment.
Technical Specifications
-
Sound
- Acoustic system
-
open
- Frequency response
-
10 - 22 000
Hz
- Speaker diameter
-
14.8
mm
- Sensitivity
-
100
dB
- Maximum power input
-
50
mW
- Impedance
-
32
ohm
-
Connectivity
- Cable length
-
1
m
-
Outer Carton
- EAN
-
87 12581 33604 2
- Length
-
43
cm
- Number of consumer packagings
-
96
- Width
-
25
cm
- Gross weight
-
2.58
kg
- Height
-
21
cm
- Nett weight
-
1.056
kg
- Tare weight
-
1.524
kg
-
Inner Carton
- Length
-
20.6
cm
- Number of consumer packagings
-
24
- Width
-
12
cm
- Height
-
17.5
cm
- Nett weight
-
0.264
kg
- Gross weight
-
0.552
kg
- Tare weight
-
0.288
kg
- EAN
-
87 12581 33603 5
-
Packaging dimensions
- Height
-
11.6
cm
- Packaging type
-
Blister
- Type of shelf placement
-
Both
- Width
-
8.4
cm
- Depth
-
2.7
cm
- Number of products included
-
1
- EAN
-
87 12581 33602 8
- Gross weight
-
0.02
kg
- Nett weight
-
0.011
kg
- Tare weight
-
0.009
kg
-
Dimensions
- Product dimensions (WxDxH)
-
13.5 cm*3.2 cm*17.5 cm
- Weight
-
0.011
kg
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