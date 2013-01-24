Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Wireless hi-fi headphones

SHC1300/00
Overall Rating / 5
  • Wireless convenience with infrared transmission Wireless convenience with infrared transmission Wireless convenience with infrared transmission
    -{discount-value}

    Wireless hi-fi headphones

    SHC1300/00
    Overall Rating / 5

    Wireless convenience with infrared transmission

    These full-size infrared cordless headphones combine quality and convenience for either TV or music enjoyment in your home. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Wireless hi-fi headphones

    Wireless convenience with infrared transmission

    These full-size infrared cordless headphones combine quality and convenience for either TV or music enjoyment in your home. See all benefits

    Wireless convenience with infrared transmission

    These full-size infrared cordless headphones combine quality and convenience for either TV or music enjoyment in your home. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Wireless hi-fi headphones

    Wireless convenience with infrared transmission

    These full-size infrared cordless headphones combine quality and convenience for either TV or music enjoyment in your home. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all tv-headphones
      Register

      Join the Philips family

      Wireless convenience with infrared transmission

      For TV

      • 32mm drivers/closed-back
      • Over-ear

      Lightweight design improves comfort for prolonged use.

      The durable, lightweight quality materials of these Philips headphones enhance comfort for extended wearing.

      High-frequency RF ensures clear and sharp reception

      Using very high frequency modulation(RF) for the transmission link ensures sharp clear reception.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        closed
        Magnet type
        Ferrite
        Frequency response
        18 - 20 000  Hz
        Sensitivity
        96  dB
        Speaker diameter
        32  mm
        Signal/noise ratio
        55  dB

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Effective range
        7  m
        Carrier frequency range
        2.3 (L) - 2.8 (R)  MHz
        Channel separation
        >30  dB
        Modulation
        FM

      • Convenience

        Operating time
        +/- 15 hours (Alkaline)

      • Power

        Power supply headphone
        2 x 1.5 V R03/AAA*
        Power supply transmitter
        AC/DC adapter 12V/200mA

      • Inner Carton

        Gross weight
        3.596  kg
        Height
        22.1  cm
        Length
        42.6  cm
        Nett weight
        2.46  kg
        Tare weight
        1.136  kg
        Width
        30.5  cm
        EAN
        87 10895 95754 0
        Number of consumer packagings
        6

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        9.12  kg
        Height
        49  cm
        Length
        40.5  cm
        Nett weight
        4.92  kg
        Tare weight
        4.2  kg
        Width
        29.5  cm
        EAN
        87 10895 95755 7
        Number of consumer packagings
        12

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        8.5  cm
        Gross weight
        0.544  kg
        Height
        20  cm
        Nett weight
        0.41  kg
        Tare weight
        0.134  kg
        Width
        18.5  cm
        EAN
        87 10895 95753 3
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • Batteries not included

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.