Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

SHB4385BK/00
Overall Rating / 5
  • Feel it. BASS+ Feel it. BASS+ Feel it. BASS+
    -{discount-value}

    Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

    SHB4385BK/00
    Overall Rating / 5

    Feel it. BASS+

    Philips BASS+ True Wireless headphones bring you big, bold bass with total freedom. Live unchained with rock solid connectivity and extra-long battery life, plus a compact charging case. Designed with a stability fin for a secure fit. See all benefits

    Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

    Feel it. BASS+

    Philips BASS+ True Wireless headphones bring you big, bold bass with total freedom. Live unchained with rock solid connectivity and extra-long battery life, plus a compact charging case. Designed with a stability fin for a secure fit. See all benefits

    Feel it. BASS+

    Philips BASS+ True Wireless headphones bring you big, bold bass with total freedom. Live unchained with rock solid connectivity and extra-long battery life, plus a compact charging case. Designed with a stability fin for a secure fit. See all benefits

    Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

    Feel it. BASS+

    Philips BASS+ True Wireless headphones bring you big, bold bass with total freedom. Live unchained with rock solid connectivity and extra-long battery life, plus a compact charging case. Designed with a stability fin for a secure fit. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all in-ear-ear-bud-headphones
      Register

      Join the Philips family

      Feel it. BASS+

      • 8.2mm drivers/ closed back
      • In-ear
      • 6 + 6 hrs playtime
      • Secure fit
      3 cap sizes for custom fit

      3 cap sizes for custom fit

      Silicon ear caps come in 3 sizes for a better, customized fit.

      Rechargeable battery offers up to 6 hours of playtime

      Rechargeable battery offers up to 6 hours of playtime

      With 6 hours of playtime, you'll have enough power to keep your music rolling for long sessions. Connecting to the charging case also gets you another 6 hours of playtime.

      8.2 mm speaker drivers

      8.2 mm speaker drivers

      BASS+ headphones feature 8.2 mm speaker drivers that produce big, pumping bass.

      Big, bold bass you can feel

      Big, bold bass you can feel

      This is big, powerful bass that lets you really feel the beat. Don't let the sleek design fool you – specially tuned drivers and bass vents produce ultra-low end frequencies to create a unique BASS+ sound signature.

      Bluetooth wireless technology

      Bluetooth wireless technology

      Easily pair your headphones with any Bluetooth device for wireless music.

      Control calls, music and volume

      Control calls, music and volume

      Control is just a click away. Single, double and triple presses activate different features in different modes, for easy controls whether you're playing your music or taking a call.

      Compact charging case with lanyard

      Compact charging case with lanyard

      The lightweight, compact charging case capsule includes a handy lanyard to attach to your bag and keep your hands free.

      Convenient hands-free calling

      Convenient hands-free calling

      Convenient hands-free calling with mic and Bluetooth® 4.1

      Great noise isolation

      Great noise isolation

      Using a closed-back acoustic design, BASS+ headphones keep ambient noise out and great sound in, with enhanced passive noise isolation to pull you deeper into your music.

      Stability fin for secure fit

      Stability fin for secure fit

      Designed for optimal fit, BASS+ True Wireless headphones feature stability fin for secure fit.

      USB charging cable

      USB charging cable

      The included USB charging cable makes it easy to keep your headphones powered up when you need them.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Color
        Black

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Magnet type
        NdFeB
        Impedance
        16 Ohm
        Speaker diameter
        8.2 mm
        Frequency range
        9 - 21,000 Hz
        Sensitivity
        107  dB
        Diaphragm
        PET

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        • HSP
        Bluetooth version
        4.1
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m

      • Convenience

        Volume control
        Yes
        Call management
        • Answer / End call
        • Reject call
        • Switch between call and music

      • Accessories

        USB cable
        Yes
        Charging case
        Yes
        Ear caps
        3 sizes

      • Power

        Battery type
        Li-Polymer
        Rechargeable
        Yes
        Standby time
        50 hr
        Talk time
        6 hr
        Music play time
        6  hr

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        9.95  cm
        Width
        4.85  cm
        Depth
        4.85  cm
        Weight
        0.091  kg

      • Packaging dimensions

        Packaging type
        Carton
        Number of products included
        1
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Height
        17.4  cm
        Width
        9.65  cm
        Depth
        5.25  cm
        Gross weight
        0.165  kg
        Nett weight
        0.111  kg
        Tare weight
        0.054  kg
        EAN
        69 51613 98155 9

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Length
        17  cm
        Width
        10.8  cm
        Height
        19  cm
        Gross weight
        0.61  kg
        Tare weight
        0.277  kg
        GTIN
        1 69 51613 98155 6
        Nett weight
        0.333  kg

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • Actual results may vary

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.