    By creating a comfortable humidity level, the ultrasonic humidifier will help protect your baby against sore throats and irritation to the mucous membrane. This has a positive effect on building up resistance to infection.

      A healthy climate for your baby

      Helps sustain temperature and humidity level

      Prevents mucous membrane irritation

      By creating a comfortable humidity level, the ultrasonic humidifier helps protect your baby against sore throats and irritation to the mucous membrane.This has a positive effect on building up resistance to infection.

      Helps maintain baby-soft skin

      Adding moisture to the air helps with keeping your baby’s delicate skin healthy and soft.

      Monitor the ideal humidity and temperature

      A hygrometer and thermometer handset is included to let you monitor and maintain the ideal humidity and temperature levels of your baby’s room. (Ideally, between 16 to 20°C with a relative humidity of 40 to 60%).

      Adjustable mist output

      Simply set the mist output to suit day-to-day conditions and your baby's needs.

      Your baby can sleep peacefully due to silent operation

      Thanks to the extremely silent operation of the humidifier, your baby can sleep peacefully.

      No condensation due to ultrasonic vaporation principle

      A safe and natural system for your home - The cool, healthy mist created by high-frequency ultrasonic waves does not cause condensation or increase room temperature.

      Automatic switch off for the safety of your baby

      When the water tank is empty, the appliance automatically switches off.

      Completely safe, cool mist output

      A safe and natural system for your home - The cool, healthy mist created by high-frequency ultrasonic waves does not cause condensation or increase room temperature and is totally safe for your baby.

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product weight
        3.3  kg

      • Power

        Mains power
        AC 220 - 240  V
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Power consumption
        35  W

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product dimensions (W x D x H)
        Ø 240 x 330  mm

      • Technical specifications

        Noise level
        &lt; 35  dB

      • Technical specifications

        Temperature measurement range
        0-50  °C
        Relative humidity range
        30% - 80%  RH
        Evaporation output
        250  ml/h
        Evaporation technology
        Ultrasonic
        Water tank volume
        2  L

