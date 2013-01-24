Search terms
Accurate temperature
This digital thermomether measures the baby's room and bath temperature. Due to its design, it is also attractive as a toy for baby to play with in the water.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Accurate temperature
This digital thermomether measures the baby's room and bath temperature. Due to its design, it is also attractive as a toy for baby to play with in the water.
Accurate temperature
This digital thermomether measures the baby's room and bath temperature. Due to its design, it is also attractive as a toy for baby to play with in the water.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Accurate temperature
This digital thermomether measures the baby's room and bath temperature. Due to its design, it is also attractive as a toy for baby to play with in the water.
The products that comply to the toys standard have been thoroughly tested to ensure they meet these norms and are totally safe.
The digital bath and room thermometer allows you to conveniently determine the ideal temperature of your baby's bath or room. Your baby will feel most comfortable in bath if the water is between 36.5 °C and 38 °C. A temperature of 39°C and above is too hot and your baby could get burned! At a room temperature of about 18°C babies feel most comfortable when sleeping.
Technical specifications
Power