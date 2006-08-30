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  • Easy and reliable temperature measurement Easy and reliable temperature measurement Easy and reliable temperature measurement

    Digital baby thermometer set

    SCH530/86

    Easy and reliable temperature measurement

    Digital thermometer pacifier for easy and accurate measurement.

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    Digital baby thermometer set

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    Easy and reliable temperature measurement

    Digital thermometer for easy and accurate measurement

    Fast, reliable and accurate digital thermometer for measuring the baby's temperature.

    Quick and reliable temperature measurement within seconds

    Never too hot, never too cold - the "Just Right" digital thermometer quickly tells you if the milk or food is safe to eat or drink. It takes the guessing out of warming bottles or jars and is great for checking if food is still warm enough after taking a short break in feeding.

    Dimpled shield prevents skin irritation

    Dimples make sure air flows behind the teat to protect your baby's sensitive skin from irritation.

    Designed especially for newborn babies

    The pacifier's specially shaped silicon teat is designed to fit your baby's mouth and will not inhibit natural development. Use it with confidence to pacify your baby.

    Includes a dummy pacifier in the size for a newborn baby

    You can put the soother regularly in your baby's mouth to stimulate him or her to get used to it. It works like any regular soother.

    Allows boiling or sterilizing without damaging electronics

    By detaching the sensitive temperature measuring electronics from the pacifier, you can safely sterilize or boil the part your baby comes into contact with.

    Teat suitable for sterilizing or boiling

    Thanks to the special material, you can safely sterilize the pacifier's teat in a microwave oven or electrical sterilizer or boil it without harming the pacifier.

    Technical Specifications

    • Convenience

      Automatic shut-off
      Yes
      Ready indicator
      Yes
      Flexible tip
      Yes
      Suitable for newborns
      Yes

    • Accessories

      User manual
      Yes
      Battery
      Yes

    • Power

      Operating time on battery
      200  hour(s)
      Battery type
      LR41
      Number of batteries
      2
      Removable/replaceable
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Operating temperature range
      32-44  °C
      Accuracy
      36.5-39.0C:+/-0.1C  °C
      Measurement time
      10  s

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