Digital baby thermometer set

SCH530/86
    Digital thermometer pacifier for easy and accurate measurement.

      Easy and reliable temperature measurement

      Digital thermometer for easy and accurate measurement

      Fast, reliable and accurate digital thermometer for measuring the baby's temperature.

      Quick and reliable temperature measurement within seconds

      Never too hot, never too cold - the "Just Right" digital thermometer quickly tells you if the milk or food is safe to eat or drink. It takes the guessing out of warming bottles or jars and is great for checking if food is still warm enough after taking a short break in feeding.

      Dimpled shield prevents skin irritation

      Dimples make sure air flows behind the teat to protect your baby's sensitive skin from irritation.

      Designed especially for newborn babies

      The pacifier's specially shaped silicon teat is designed to fit your baby's mouth and will not inhibit natural development. Use it with confidence to pacify your baby.

      Includes a dummy pacifier in the size for a newborn baby

      You can put the soother regularly in your baby's mouth to stimulate him or her to get used to it. It works like any regular soother.

      Allows boiling or sterilizing without damaging electronics

      By detaching the sensitive temperature measuring electronics from the pacifier, you can safely sterilize or boil the part your baby comes into contact with.

      Teat suitable for sterilizing or boiling

      Thanks to the special material, you can safely sterilize the pacifier's teat in a microwave oven or electrical sterilizer or boil it without harming the pacifier.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Operating temperature range
        32-44  °C
        Accuracy
        36.5-39.0C:+/-0.1C  °C
        Measurement time
        10  s

      • Convenience

        Automatic shut-off
        Yes
        Ready indicator
        Yes
        Flexible tip
        Yes
        Suitable for newborns
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Battery
        Yes
        User manual
        Yes

      • Power

        Battery type
        LR41
        Number of batteries
        2
        Operating time on battery
        200  hour(s)
        Removable/replaceable
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

