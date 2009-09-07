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Healthy Steaming, easy blending
Easily prepare nutritious, homemade baby meals with the Philips Avent 2-in-1 Steamer Blender. First, steam fruit, vegetables, fish or meat and then, simply, lift and flip the jar over to blend, with no transfer of food required!See all benefits
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From very finely blended fruit and vegetables to combining ingredients of meat, fish and pulses and finally offering chunkier textures. Our 2-in-1 healthy baby food maker helps to prepare varied food for every step of the weaning and feeding journey.
Our 2-in-1 healthy baby food maker is designed with ease and practicality in mind. Settings are intuitive, it's easy to fill with water and it comprises of just a few parts, making it easy to clean and store.
This baby food maker takes up very little space in your kitchen, on the worktop or when stored away in a cupboard.
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