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    Advanced 2-in-1 Steamer Blender

    SCF870/21

    Healthy Steaming, easy blending

    Easily prepare nutritious, homemade baby meals with the Philips Avent 2-in-1 Steamer Blender. First, steam fruit, vegetables, fish or meat and then, simply, lift and flip the jar over to blend, with no transfer of food required!

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    Advanced 2-in-1 Steamer Blender

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    Healthy Steaming, easy blending

    Healthy baby food maker for nutritious baby meals

    • Healthy steaming
    • Steam & blend in one jar
    • Easy to use and clean
    • Weaning advice & recipes
    From pureed to chunky, for every step of the way

    From pureed to chunky, for every step of the way

    From very finely blended fruit and vegetables to combining ingredients of meat, fish and pulses and finally offering chunkier textures. Our 2-in-1 healthy baby food maker helps to prepare varied food for every step of the weaning and feeding journey.

    Easy water filling, intuitive settings & few parts to clean

    Easy water filling, intuitive settings & few parts to clean

    Our 2-in-1 healthy baby food maker is designed with ease and practicality in mind. Settings are intuitive, it's easy to fill with water and it comprises of just a few parts, making it easy to clean and store.

    Small footprint takes up minimal kitchen space

    Small footprint takes up minimal kitchen space

    This baby food maker takes up very little space in your kitchen, on the worktop or when stored away in a cupboard.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Color/finishing
      White/Green
      Power
      400  W
      Cord length
      70  m
      Speed
      1
      Capacity
      800 (solids) / 450 (liquids)  ml
      Frequency
      50 - 60  Hz
      Safety Classification
      Class 1
      Safety
      Safety lock system for lid & bowl detection
      Watertank volume
      200 ml

    • Weight and dimensions

      F-box dimensions
      193 D x 243 W x 344 H  mm
      Product weight
      2  kg
      Product dimensions
      16.50 (round base) 30.8 (height)  cm
      Number of F-boxes in A-box
      2

    • Country of origin

      Turkey
      Yes

    • What is included

      Measuring cup
      1
      Recipe booklet
      1
      Spatula
      1
      Steamer/blender
      1

    • Development stages

      Stage
      • 6 months +
      • 1 year +
      • 6 - 12 months

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