Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

1

Philips Avent

Breast milk storage container

SCF640/04
Avent
Overall Rating / 5
Avent
  • Practical breast milk storage Practical breast milk storage Practical breast milk storage
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Avent Breast milk storage container

    SCF640/04
    Overall Rating / 5

    Practical breast milk storage

    For storage of breast milk in the fridge or freezer. Express directly into the containers by attaching them to your Philips AVENT breast pump. Simply replace the sealing discs with nipple for feeding. (Nipples not included.) See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Philips Avent Breast milk storage container

    Practical breast milk storage

    For storage of breast milk in the fridge or freezer. Express directly into the containers by attaching them to your Philips AVENT breast pump. Simply replace the sealing discs with nipple for feeding. (Nipples not included.) See all benefits

    Practical breast milk storage

    For storage of breast milk in the fridge or freezer. Express directly into the containers by attaching them to your Philips AVENT breast pump. Simply replace the sealing discs with nipple for feeding. (Nipples not included.) See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Philips Avent Breast milk storage container

    Practical breast milk storage

    For storage of breast milk in the fridge or freezer. Express directly into the containers by attaching them to your Philips AVENT breast pump. Simply replace the sealing discs with nipple for feeding. (Nipples not included.) See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all breast-milk-storage
      Register

      Join the Philips family

      Practical breast milk storage

      Dishwasher, fridge and freezer safe

      • 4ozx4
      Express milk directly into storage container

      Express milk directly into storage container

      Express milk directly into storage container using any Philips Avent Breast Pump

      Simply replace the sealing disc with an Avent nipple

      Simply replace the sealing disc with an Avent nipple

      Replace the sealing disc with an Avent nipple for feeding - no need to transfer milk. (Nipple is not included.)

      Insert a sealing disc to store breast milk

      Insert a sealing disc to store breast milk

      Simply insert a sealing disc to store breast milk in the fridge and freezer

      All Avent nipple and spouts can be used

      All Avent nipple and spouts can be used

      All Philips Avent nipples and spouts can be used with the Philips Avent Breast Milk Container. (Nipples not included.)

      Technical Specifications

      • What is included

        Screw ring
        4  pcs
        Sealing disc for milk storage
        4  pcs
        Breast milk container (125 ml/ 4 oz)
        4  pcs

      • Bottle

        Capacity
        125  oz
        Material
        Highly durable

      • Design

        Bottle design
        • Easy to assemble
        • Easy to clean
        • Easy to hold
        • Wide neck

      • Development stages

        Stages
        • 0-6 months
        • 0 - 6 months

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.