Philips Avent

Baby Food Set

SCF613/20
Avent
    Philips Avent Baby Food Set

    SCF613/20
    One system - many options

    VIA is a versatile, space saving storage system designed to grow with your baby. VIA Cups are ideal for storing and transporting delicious, home-made meals.

      One system - many options

      BPA-Free Storage system

      Easy to organize

      Easy to organize

      Easy to label cups help you track dates and contents

      Leak-proof twist-on system

      Leak-proof twist-on system

      For safe storage and transport

      Perfect for ‘on-the-go’

      Perfect for ‘on-the-go’

      Ideal for storing and transporting

      Ideal for storing baby food

      Ideal for storing baby food

      Sturdy, stackable and leak-proof cup is easy to label for the fridge or freezer. Use VIA Cups to store home-made meals, snacks and finger foods.

      Fits other Philips Avent products

      Store and feed with the same cup. Warm feeds with the Philips Avent Digital or Electric bottle and baby food warmer

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • What is included

        Milk storage cup lid
        20  pcs
        Storage Cup (240 ml/8oz)
        10  pcs
        Pre-sterilized VIA Cup (180 ml/ 6 oz)
        10  pcs
        Weaning spoon
        2  pcs
        Recipe guide
        1  pcs

      • Material

        BPA free*
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stage
        • 0-6 months
        • 0 - 6 months
        • 6 - 12 months

