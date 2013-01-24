Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Avent

Eau d'Avent

SCF517/25
Avent
    Perfumes, cools, moisturises

    A scented water to leave baby's skin delicately perfumed, cool and refreshed. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Perfumes, cools, moisturises

      Alcohol-Free

      • 125ml

      Mild and refreshing for baby's skin

      This scented water contains a subtle fragrance which combines orange and rose blossom with a powdery heart of vanilla

      pH balanced

      Clinically proven mild and gentle

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • Design

        Color
        Product design may vary across countries.

      • Development stages

        Stages
        • 0 - 6 months
        • 6 - 12 months

