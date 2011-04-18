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    Philips Avent 4-in-1 electric steam sterilizer

    SCF286

    Ultra convenient and effective sterilization

    With its adjustable size, the 4-in-1 steriliser takes up minimal kitchen space. The included dishwasher basket keeps small items together in the dishwasher and allows you to transfer them all at once into the steriliser.

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    Philips Avent 4-in-1 electric steam sterilizer

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    Ultra convenient and effective sterilization

    Flexible, easy loading

    • Kills 99.9% of harmful germs
    • Sterilizes in 6 minutes
    • Fits 6 Philips Avent bottles
    • Adjustable 4-in-1 design

    Sterilizes various bottles, breast pumps & accessories

    The sterilizer is suitable for use with both standard neck and wide neck baby bottles. It also fits other baby products like  breast pumps and accessories.

    Technical Specifications

    • Power

      Voltage
      220-240  V

    • Technical specifications

      Sterilization time
      6 minutes
      Voltage
      50-60Hz
      Power consumption
      650  W
      Safety Classification
      Class 1

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions
      290 x 160 x 150 (w x d x h)  mm
      Weight
      1.5  kg

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      Turkey

    • Material

      Polypropylene
      Yes

    • What is included

      Tongs
      1  pcs
      Electric steam sterilizer
      1 piece

    • Compatibility

      Philips-Avent range compatible
      Yes

    • Development stages

      Stage
      0 - 6 months

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