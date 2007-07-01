SCF274/26
Sterilizes 6 bottles in 8 minutes
Fast and easy to useSee all benefits
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Steam sterilization is proven to be the most effective way to protect your baby from harmful germs. Based on the hospital principle, the intensive heat of the steam eliminates harmful bacteria.
Just add water, load, switch on, contents are sterile and ready to use in approximately 8 minutes.
Holds up to six 260 ml/ 9oz Avent Bottles or two Philips Avent Breast Pumps and accessories.
Contents remain sterile for up to 6 hours if unopened.
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