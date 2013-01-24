Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Philips Avent

Microwave Sterilizer Starter Set

SCF271/02
Avent
    Philips AVENT Microwave Steam Sterilizer's lightweight, compact design makes it ideal for use in and out of the home. Contents remain sterile for up to 24 hours if lid is unopened.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Sterilizes 6 bottles in 2 minutes

      Ultra fast, easy to use

      Ultra fast, easy to use

      Just add water, load and place in the microwave for 2 min. 2 min at 1100-1850 Watt, 4 min at 850-1000 Watt, 6 min at 500-850 Watt.

      Compact and lightweight

      Compact and lightweight

      Fits most microwaves. Convenient for travel.

      Large capacity

      Large capacity

      Holds up to six 260 ml/ 9oz Avent baby bottles or two Philips Avent Breast Pumps and two Avent baby bottles.

      Safe, easy handling

      Safe, easy handling

      Clips close lid securely and side grips stay cooler to aid in safe handling.

      Effective sterilization

      Effective sterilization

      Based on the hospital principle, the intensive heat of the steam eliminates harmful bacteria.

      Ideal for home and travel

      Ideal for home and travel

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        England
      • Development stages

        Stage
        0 - 6 months

      • What is included

        Extra soft slow flow nipple
        2  pcs

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight
        740  g
        Dimensions
        166 (H), 280 (W), 280 (L)  mm

      • What is included

        Microwave steam sterilizer
        1  pcs
        Tongs
        1  pcs
        Airflex Natural Feeding Bottle (260 ml/ 9 oz)
        2  pcs

