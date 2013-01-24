Search terms
Fast, intelligent warming
The advanced technology automatically calculates the warming time and lets you know when food is ready. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Fast, intelligent warming
The advanced technology automatically calculates the warming time and lets you know when food is ready. See all benefits
Fast, intelligent warming
The advanced technology automatically calculates the warming time and lets you know when food is ready. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Fast, intelligent warming
The advanced technology automatically calculates the warming time and lets you know when food is ready. See all benefits
Simply select from a few options and the iQ technology calculates the warming time to heat your baby's feed gently and evenly.
Feeds are heated evenly without hot spots. Automatic shut-off means no risk of overheating.
Easy to use digital display keeps you informed.
For milk and baby food from the fridge, freezer or at room temperature. Fits all Avent Bottles, VIA Cups and baby food jars. **
Power
Country of origin
What is included
Development stages
Compatibility