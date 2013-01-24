Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Philips Avent Digital Bottle Warmer

      Fast, intelligent warming

      Ultra fast, multiple warming options

      • 220-240V
      Ultra fast, multiple warming options

      Ultra fast, multiple warming options

      Simply select from a few options and the iQ technology calculates the warming time to heat your baby's feed gently and evenly.

      Heats safely and evenly

      Heats safely and evenly

      Feeds are heated evenly without hot spots. Automatic shut-off means no risk of overheating.

      Lets you know when feed is ready

      Easy to use digital display keeps you informed.

      Ideal for all types of feed

      For milk and baby food from the fridge, freezer or at room temperature. Fits all Avent Bottles, VIA Cups and baby food jars. **

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        Voltage
        220 - 240 V  V

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • What is included

        Weaning spoon
        1  pcs
        Bottle and baby food warmer
        1  pcs

      • Development stages

        Stage
        • 0 - 6 months
        • 6 - 12 months

      • Compatibility

        Compatible with:
        All Philips AVENT Bottles, Magic Cups, and baby food jars. Exception: not recommended for use with 11oz/330ml PP semi-transparent Philips AVENT bottle.

            • Bottle not included with this product
            • * Exception: not recommended for use with 11oz/330ml PP semi-transparent Philips AVENT bottle.

