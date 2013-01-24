Home
Electric Steam Sterilizer

SCF225/10
Overall Rating / 5
    The new Electric Sterilizer sterilizes 9 bottles in only 10 minutes. The special steaming technology will steam-clean for 3 minutes above 95C in order to be sure all bottles and accessories are completely sterilized.

      Sterilises 9 bottles for a full day of feeding

      Guaranteed disinfection in 10 minutes

      Cord storage

      Cord storage

      Save space with the handy cord storage system.

      Steam-cleans 9 large bottles or 6 wide-neck bottles

      Steam-cleans 9 large bottles or 6 wide-neck bottles

      Centre pillar for screw rings

      Centre pillar for screw rings

      Automatic shut-off and overheat protection

      Automatic shut-off and overheat protection

      Guaranteed disinfection by steaming technology

      Complete Sterilisation does not mean sterilisation according to clinical standards.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        650 W
        Sterilization Time
        10 minutes
        Water capacity
        90 ml
        Switch
        Automatic shut-off

